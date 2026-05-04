Brokerages tracked by Business Standard expect Hero MotoCorp to report healthy revenue growth in Q4FY26, driven by robust volume gains and favourable pricing. Revenue is anticipated to rise around 25–28 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), with a modest 1–4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) increase, supported by strong domestic demand, higher exports, and a richer product mix.

The sequential volume growth, according to analysts, is expected at around 1–2 per cent, while average selling prices (ASPs) are likely to improve by 1–4 per cent, reflecting price hikes and mix enhancement.

Margins, however, are expected to remain mixed. While some brokerages foresee a slight sequential contraction of 10–40 basis points (bps), mainly due to higher commodity and production costs, others project modest expansion of up to 9 bps, supported by operating leverage, improved mix, and ongoing cost optimisation. Key factors to watch in the Q4 results include the sustainability of domestic and export demand, the impact of rising input costs, and the effectiveness of price hikes and cost control measures. Meanwhile, here’s what analysts expect from Hero MotoCorp Q4 results: JM Financial The brokerage expects revenue to grow by 2.2 per cent Q-o-Q (+27 per cent Y-o-Y), led by a 1 per cent sequential increase in volumes and price hikes.

JM Financial further expects Ebitda margin to contract by 10 bps Q-o-Q. “Higher commodity prices are expected to be partially offset by price hikes and higher operating leverage,” the brokerage said in its report. Estimates: Revenue at ₹12,605.1 crore (up 26.8 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹9,938.7 crore in Q4FY25); earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) at ₹1,839.9 crore (up 30 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹1,415.6 crore in Q4FY25); Ebitda margin at 14.6 per cent (up 40 bps); adjusted profit after tax (PAT) at ₹1,418.7 crore (up 31.2 per cent from ₹1,080.9 crore). HDFC Securities The brokerage expects Hero MotoCorp’s realisations to improve 1.0 per cent Q-o-Q, led by price hikes and a slightly better mix.

It further expects Ebitda margin to decline 40 bps Q-o-Q due to higher raw material and production costs, though this is likely to be partially offset by better operating leverage. Estimates: Revenue at ₹12,580.1 crore (up 26.6 per cent Y-o-Y); Ebitda margin at 14.3 per cent (up 3 bps Y-o-Y); PAT at ₹1,403.8 crore (up 29.9 per cent Y-o-Y). Axis Direct According to Axis Direct, Hero MotoCorp’s revenue is expected to increase by around 25.4 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by a 24 per cent growth in volumes, supported by strong domestic demand, higher exports, and an improved product mix. The brokerage expects Ebitda margins to increase by around 53 bps Y-o-Y and 9 bps Q-o-Q, supported by a richer product mix and ongoing cost control efforts, partly offset by higher raw material costs.

Estimates: Revenue at ₹12,462 crore (up 25.4 per cent Y-o-Y); Ebitda at ₹1,840 crore (up 30 per cent Y-o-Y); Ebitda margin at 14.8 per cent (up 53 bps); PAT at ₹1,438 crore (up 33.1 per cent Y-o-Y). Nirmal Bang Analysts at Nirmal Bang expect Hero MotoCorp’s standalone revenue to grow 28 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26, driven by 24 per cent volume growth and around 4 per cent ASP improvement. “Growth is supported by resilient domestic demand, higher exports, and a favourable product mix. Ebitda margin is likely to moderate sequentially, as higher raw material costs offset operating leverage, improved mix, and ongoing cost optimisation,” the analysts said in a report.