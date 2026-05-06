Hero MotoCorp shares gain 3% on healthy Q4 results, dividend announcement

Shares of Hero MotoCorp were trading higher on the bourses after the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. The sentiment was further buoyed by the company’s announcement of dividend rewards for shareholders.

Following the announcement, Hero MotoCorp’s share price climbed 3.36 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹5,281 per share on the NSE. The counter, although it pared gains partially, continued to trade with an upward bias on the bourses. At 10:48 am on Wednesday, Hero MotoCorp shares were changing hands at ₹5,254.50, up 2.85 per cent from its previous close of ₹5,109 per share on the NSE. The benchmark Nifty 50 was quoted at 24,136, up 103 points or 0.43 per cent.

Hero MotoCorp Q4 results The company’s net profit for the quarter rose 30 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,401 crore, from ₹1,081 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. During the reported quarter, revenue from operations stood at ₹12,797 crore, compared to ₹9,939 crore in the same period last year, registering a growth of 29 per cent. Hero MotoCorp’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for Q4 FY26 stood at ₹1,856 crore, up 31 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹1,416 crore reported in Q4 FY25. During the quarter, the company sold 17.14 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters, a growth of 24 per cent Y-o-Y.

The company’s global business closed FY26 at an all-time high, with 40 per cent year-on-year growth, driven by consistent performance across key international markets. The Harley-Davidson business also delivered 26 per cent year-on-year growth in dispatch volumes, driven by the successful launch of the H-D X440 T, brand campaigns, and network expansion from over 100 touchpoints in FY25 to 150+ touchpoints in FY26. “The year’s performance was anchored by consistent gains in the core ICE business, with Hero MotoCorp expanding its market share across key segments. Growth was broad-based across 100cc–125cc, scooters and premium motorcycle segments, powered by a series of well-received product refreshes and the company’s highest-ever festive season,” the company said.

ALSO READ: L&T secures mega JSW Steel order for capacity expansion in Ballari, Paradip Further, the company declared an interim dividend of ₹75 per share (face value of ₹2 per equity share), subject to approval of members at the ensuing 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend, the company said, will be paid within 30 days of declaration at the AGM. Management commentary Commenting on the performance, Harshavardhan Chital, chief executive officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “FY26 marks a defining chapter for Hero MotoCorp. Our record performance reflects not only our sustained leadership as the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters for 25 consecutive years, but also our commitment to defining the future of mobility. This growth was broad-based, driven by a strong premium and EV product portfolio and momentum across both domestic and global markets."

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE Updates | Top Losers Today | Top Gainers Today Looking ahead, Chital said the company remains encouraged by supportive government policies, positive consumer sentiment, and the accelerating shift towards electrification and premiumisation, adding that these factors position Hero MotoCorp well for FY27. Brokerage views Following the announcement of results, brokerages said earnings were broadly in line with expectations. Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), which has a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock, said results were in line with estimates. Equirus Securities, which maintains a ‘Hold’ rating on the counter, also noted that overall performance was largely in line with its projections.