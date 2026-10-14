Hero Motors jumps 8% after Q1 profit doubles; stock up 100% from IPO level

Hero Motors share price: Shares of auto components maker Hero Motors surged as much as 8 per cent in trade on Wednesday after the company announced its first quarter results following its Dalal Street debut in September.

The shares opened 4.4 per cent higher at ₹161 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and extended gains to hit an intraday high of ₹167.39.

Hero Motors made a weak stock market debut on September 23, listing at a discount of over 2 per cent to its issue price of ₹84. However, the stock witnessed strong buying interest after listing and has since more than doubled from its issue price. It touched a record high of ₹178.84 on October 5.

As of 10 am, Hero Motors shares were trading 5.5 per cent higher at ₹163.55, taking the company's market capitalisation to ₹7,427.79 crore. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 traded largely flat at 11,711, down 12 points, or 0.06 per cent. Hero Motors stock was also among the most actively traded equities on the NSE by both volume and value. Nearly 21 million shares changed hands in the first 45 minutes of trade, with the total transaction value at ₹371.8 crore, according to exchange data. CHECK Q2 Results Today For the April-June quarter, Hero Motors has reported a consolidated profit of ₹10.20 crore, up 116 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis. The company had earned a net profit of ₹4.73 crore in Q1 of the last fiscal year.