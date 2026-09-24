Hero Motors surges 19% in weak market; zooms 45% in two days on huge volume

The stock price of the auto components & equipment company zoomed 45 per cent from its listing day low of ₹80.50 on Wednesday, September 23, 2026. Hero Motors was up 39 per cent against its issue price of ₹84 per share.

About Hero Motors

Hero Motors is an automotive technology company engaged in the design, development and manufacture of highly engineered powertrain solutions, gears & transmissions, bike powertrain systems and alloy & metallic components. The company caters to global and domestic original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across 2-wheelers, e-bikes, performance automotive, electric vehicles (EVs) and other mobility applications.

Hero Motors counts BMW, Ducati Motor, Enviolo Int., Formula Motorsport, etc. among its customers, with an average relationship with its top five customers exceeding 12 years. Its exclusive-supplier status on several BMW projects testifies adherence to global standards in quality & timely delivery.

Hero Motors is uniquely positioned to address the need of premium Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and performance ICE segment that require high-performance transmission systems capable of handling tough torque needs while keeping components lightweight.