Hexagon Nutrition IPO draws 54x bids; NLC OFS and NSE moves in focus

Hexagon Nutrition IPO subscribed 54x

The initial public offering (IPO) of Hexagon Nutrition was subscribed 54 times on the final day of bidding, driven by strong demand from high-net-worth investors (HNIs). The HNI portion was subscribed 118 times, while the retail investor quota was subscribed 27 times and the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion nearly 20 times. The strong response makes Hexagon Nutrition the second consecutive mainboard IPO to attract robust investor interest, signalling improving sentiment in the primary market. The Rs 139-crore issue, which was entirely an offer for sale (OFS), was priced in the range of Rs 42-45 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company is valued at about Rs 553 crore.

NLC OFS subscribed over 3x State-run NLC India's offer for sale (OFS) garnered robust demand from institutional investors on Tuesday, prompting the government to fully exercise the greenshoe option. According to stock exchange data, bids were received for nearly 130 million shares, 3.1 times the total 41.6 million shares on offer. Most bids were concentrated around Rs 323 per share, compared with the floor price of Rs 303. The strong demand enabled the Centre to divest a 3 per cent stake and raise about Rs 1,365 crore. Prior to the stake sale, the government held a 72 per cent stake in the lignite miner. Shares of NLC India ended at Rs 327.85 in secondary market trading. The stake sale is part of the government's ongoing disinvestment programme and follows similar OFS transactions in state-run companies such as NHPC and Coal India.