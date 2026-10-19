HFCL hits 5% upper circuit after 'best-ever' quarterly show; Q2 PAT up 448%

HFCL Limited shares were locked at the upper circuit in Monday’s trade after the company announced its September quarter results (Q2FY27). The company reported its “best-ever quarterly performance in Q2FY27”, with profit after tax (PAT) rising more than fourfold, driven by an expansion in margins.

The stock opened on a positive note at ₹260 on NSE and traded volatile before hitting the upper circuit limit of ₹268.81, a 5 per cent gain, following the results announcement.

Monday's move marked the second consecutive session in which the stock hit its upper circuit, taking its gains to 10 per cent over the two sessions.

HFCL Q2FY27 results In an exchange filing, the company said that its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) reached ₹394.22 crore in Q2FY27, registering a growth of 448.14 per cent Y-o-Y and 60.5 per cent Q-o-Q. The company had earned a net profit of ₹71.92 crore in the year-ago period and ₹245.64 crore in the preceding quarter. PAT margin, the company said, expanded by 862 bps to 15.51 per cent in the quarter under review from 6.89 per cent in Q2FY26. On a Q-o-Q basis, the PAT margin improved by 268 bps. Its revenue in the reporting quarter grew by 143.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,541.79 crore, from ₹1,043.34 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year. Sequentially, the revenue grew by 32.73 per cent from ₹1,914.98 crore.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Ebitda in the second quarter stood at ₹658 crore, up 223.55 per cent Y-o-Y and 47.78 per cent Q-o-Q. Ebitda margin was at 25.89 per cent, expanding by 640 bps Y-o-Y and 264 bps Q-o-Q. HFCL Q2FY27 results: Order book The order book, as per the filing, exceeded ₹28,900 crore, complemented by an advanced pipeline and revenue visibility extending six to seven years and beyond. The company said that FY27 revenue growth is now expected to be at least 80 per cent over FY26, supported by current business visibility and momentum. Additionally, the company announced a planned investment of approximately ₹1,800 crore across optical fiber, cable and preform manufacturing will expand capacity and will further deepen integration. The defence and aerospace business remain on track towards its revenue aspiration of approximately ₹500 crore in FY27.