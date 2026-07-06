HFCL hits 5% upper circuit for 2nd straight day; up 230% so far in FY27

HFCL stock was locked at the 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹225.60 and ₹225.20 in Monday's intra-day deals with only buyers at the counter on the BSE and NSE, respectively. As of 2 PM, the counter saw trades of around 2.04 million shares on the BSE, with pending orders for nearly 4 lakh shares; and a trading volume of around 22.2 million shares, with pending buy orders for 3.6 million shares on the NSE. HFCL stock has witnessed a phenomenal run on the stock exchanges, suging over 20 per cent in the past month as against a 4.3 per cent up move in the broader Nifty 500 index. The stock currently trades at record high levels, and registered a 52-week low at ₹59.82 on January 27, 206. In the financial year FY27, the stock has surged as much as 232 per cent in less than four months. In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 index has gained 9.3 per cent so far in FY27, while the Nifty 500 surged 14 per cent. HFCL, formerly known as Himachal Futuristic Company, is technology firm specializing in telecom infrastructure and defence-related needs. The company designs, develops, and manufactures telecommunications equipment, fibre-optic cables and other related electronics. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 400 pts | Defence shares Today
What's driving the buying interest at HFCL counter?
HFCL in an exchange filing on Thursday, after market hours, reported the ratings agency CARE Ratings assigned/upgraded the credit ratings of various bank facilities of HTL Limited, a material subsidiary of the company. According to the exchange filing, CARE Ratings upgraded the company's three long-term bank facilities worth ₹40 crore, ₹60 crore and ₹115 crore from 'CARE BBB+; Stable' to 'CARE A (CE); Positive'. Similarly, the ratings agency upgraded HTL's short-term bank facility worth ₹150 crore from 'CARE A1 (CE)' to 'CARE A2'. It also assigned a CARE A-; Positive/ CARE A2+ rating to another long-term/ short-term bank facility worth ₹230 crore. "The rating upgrade reflects the strengthened credit profile and improving business fundamentals of HTL and reinforces the confidence of lenders and stakeholders in its business prospects and financial position," HFCL said in the exchange filing.
HFCL order win
In June 2026, HFCL secured a contract amounting to ~₹2,666.09 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited ('RVNL'). This order pertains to the BharatNet Phase-III project in the Uttar Pradesh (West) Telecom Circle. The scope of the contract includes (i) Supply of telecom equipment and related accessories with installation & commissioning, (ii) Creation of Optical Fiber Cable Telecom Network and (iii) Maintenance of the project for a period of 10 years, including a 1-year warranty period.