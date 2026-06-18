HFCL jumps over 4%, nears 52-week high on winning ₹2,666 cr RVNL contract

HFCL share price today

HFCL wins ₹2,666 cr order form RVNL

Share price o HFCL jumped 4.6 per cent to an intra-day high of ₹199 on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade after the company said it won an additional work order from Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL).At 10:00 AM, HFCL traded with a gain of 2.8 per cent at ₹195.50, amid volume of around 7.5 lakh shares as against the two-week average volume of around 19.80 lakh shares on the BSE. The stock was up for the fifth straight trading day, up 21 per cent in this period. The stock now trades close to its 52-week high of ₹208.80 hit on June 4, 2026. Meanwhile, the Sensex quoted 0.1 per cent higher at 72,220 levels.In the financial year FY27 thus far, the stock has nearly tripled or zoomed 193 per cent from levels of ₹67.86 at the end of March 2026 quarter. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has rallied 7.3 per cent.HFCL in an exchange filing on Wednesday, after market hours, said the company second ₹2,666.09 crore work order from RVNL pretaining to BharatNet project."The company has been awarded a contract amounting to ~INR 2,666.09 crores by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited ("RVNL"). This contract pertains to the BharatNet Phase-III projectin the Uttar Pradesh (West) Telecom Circle," said the company in a BSE filing.According to the release, the scope of the contract includes (i) supply of telecom equipment and related accessories with installation & commissioning, (ii) creation of Optical Fiber Cable Telecom Network and (iii) maintenance of the project for aperiod of 10 years, including a 1-year warranty period.Further, HFCL mentioned that this work order is in addition to the earlier contract of ₹2,167.65 crore secured from RVNL for BharatNet Phase-III projects in the Uttar Pradesh (East) and Uttar Pradesh (West) Telecom Circles which was intimated to the stock exchanges on January 23, 2025.The company continues to strengthen its position in the telecom network domain and remains committed to delivering high-quality execution of large-scale digital connectivity projects, the release stated.Earlier in June, HFCL informed stock exchanges the board decision to subscribe equity shares of HFCL Advance Systems Private Limited ("HASPL"), a non-materialwholly-owned subsidiary of HFCL, for a consideration of ₹89.25 crore.That apart, the company's board approved disinvestment/sale of up to 80 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Raddef Private Limited ("Raddef"), a non-material subsidiary of HFCL to date to HASPL for consideration of ₹75 crore.HFCL owned up to 90 per cent of the paid-up share capital in Raddef, as of date, the exchange filing stated.HFCL's board also approved the transfer of the thermal weapon sight (TWS) business of HFCL to HASPL, as a going concern on a slump sale basis, for a lump sum consideration of ₹50 crore .The telecom infrastructure company in its Q4 earnings update highlighted strong global demand for fiber cable solutions.HFCL said that the global optical fiber industry was undergoing a structural upcycle, supported by rising investments in hyperscale data centres, artificial intelligence workloads, and cloud infrastructure.Going forward, the company anticipates to see robust growth in its performance with increased demand from United States, Europe and Asia, aided by growing customer acceptance of HFCL's products and strong execution capabilities. This momentum is further reinforced by the company's highest-ever optical fiber cable (OFC) order book of ₹13,483 crore, it added.