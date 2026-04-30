HFCL’s total expenses stood at ₹1,617.71 crore, as compared to ₹918.19 crore Y-o-Y, and its total income stood at ₹1,846.38 crore, as compared to ₹814.36 crore a year ago.

"Looking ahead, we strongly believe that HFCL is entering a structurally stronger and more predictable growth phase. We are witnessing not only a substantial expansion in our order book but also improvement in its quality, with a higher share of exports, long-term contracts, and high-margin products," said Mahendra Nahata, managing director, HFCL.

The board approved a dividend for the financial year 2025-26 at 20 per cent, i.e., ₹0.2 per equity share of face value ₹1 each, which shall be paid, subject to the approval.Additonally, order book grew to ₹21,206 crore highest ever in FY26, as compared to ₹9,967 crore.