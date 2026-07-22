HFCL stock jumps 4% on Q1 turnaround; board okays ₹215-cr AI data centre

HFCL Ltd shares surged over 4 per cent in trade on Wednesday after the company announced its June quarter (Q1FY27) results. The company said that it turned profitable in Q1, posting a net profit after tax (PAT) of ₹245.64 crore. It had reported a loss of ₹29.30 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal.

"The proposed manufacturing facility will manufacture advanced data center connectivity products, including Miniature Multi-Fiber (MMC) and Super High-Density Multi-Fiber Termination (SNMT) assemblies, which are widely used in high-speed data center and AI infrastructure," the filing read. Additionally, the board has approved an investment of ₹215 crore in building an advanced AI Data Centre Connectivity Solutions manufacturing facility. The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for Data Center Connectivity Products will have a capacity of 2,70,000 assemblies per annum, the company said in a filing.

Post results, the stock extended the opening gains and touched an intraday high of ₹228 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). As of 2:20 PM, the stock was trading firmly in the green, up 3.6 per cent at ₹225.90, outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50, which was down 202 points, or 0.84 per cent, at 23,985 HFCL Ltd said that its revenue in Q1FY27 stood at ₹1,914.98 crore, up 119.85 per cent from ₹871.02 crore reported in Q1FY26. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 700 pts | Q1 results today Ebitda for the quarter surged by more than 930 per cent to ₹445.27 crore, while Ebitda margin expanded by 1,832 bps to 23.25 per cent on Y-o-Y basis. Post results, the stock extended the opening gains and touched an intraday high of ₹228 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The company also achieved its highest-ever order book of ₹26,665 crore at the end of three-month quarter on June 30, 2026, nearly five times FY26 revenue. HFCL said that it continues to scale its Defence & Aerospace business through indigenous technology development, expanding manufacturing capabilities and proposed acquisition. During the quarter, the company initiated the process of setting up of its Ammunition Manufacturing Complex in Andhra Pradesh for manufacturing of Multimode Hand Grenade, Electronic Fuzes, other ammunition products and simultaneously strengthening its portfolio across surveillance Radars, Thermal Imaging Sites and Tactical Communication Solutions. Also, the company has announced the expansion of its Optical Fiber, and Optical Fiber Cable capacity by setting up a greenfield manufacturing facility of Preform as backward integration are progressing as planned.