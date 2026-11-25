The prospects for business growth and earnings growth are the highest in mid, smallcap segments, which should attract inflows into them to start participating in the rally, said Mumbai-based Prakash Kacholia, managing director at Emkay Global Financial Services in an email interview with Puneet Wadhwa. Edited excerpts:

Is the worst over for the Indian markets?

Things are likely to undergo a change now. The sentiment seems to be improving for the domestic equities as some of the leading overseas brokerages have been advising their clients to enhance their exposure to India. The Q2-FY27 corporate earnings have also been very good despite a challenging geopolitical environment. Overall, the year 2027 looks promising as the earnings momentum seems to be picking up. The improvement in geopolitical pressures is something to look forward to, this would give further impetus to risk-on trade.

What's your advice to someone who has missed the large-cap rally in the past few weeks? In terms of market valuations, the large-caps have actually become cheaper compared to the position a year back, and also offer a margin of safety. FPI inflows would first come into large-caps; hence one should look to invest there. Even after the recent run-up, the banking sector is not richly valued, and the Indian large-cap universe is fairly diversified sector wise. We do not believe investors have missed the bus; they should focus on systemic investments to take care of the volatility. Can the focus shift to the mid- and small-caps in 2027 as large-caps have seen a fair share of up-move in the last few weeks?

Domestic investors are already long mid-and small-caps. For mid-and small-caps to participate, we need new inflows from FPIs. Though a major chunk of the SIP flows into mutual funds has been into mid-cap and small-cap schemes, there is time for a focus shift and uptick. FPI ownership is the lowest in large- caps in the last two years. The prospects for business growth and earnings growth are the highest in mid, smallcap segments, which should attract inflows into them to start participating in the rally. Reports suggest that Sebi is weighing margin trading facility (MTF) curbs amid growing market concerns. What's the industry-wide impact likely to be? How are you as a brokerage preparing to minimise the impact?

The market regulator has not taken any final decision in this matter as yet. Brokerage houses which have major revenue coming from the MTF book will have earnings impacted. The MTF book will continue to grow with the increase in the size of the market and new listings. It is important to keep reviewing and revisiting MTF, which has grown to a size of Rs 1.4 trillion, to avoid excessive speculation in small-cap stocks and any major sell-off in any six-sigma event. From where will the next big disruption come for the Indian broking industry? Can it be regulatory disruption instead of technology-driven?