High-speed trader AlphaGrep raises ₹200 crore via bonds after RBI curb

By Divya Patil

AlphaGrep Securities Pvt., one of India’s largest high-frequency trading firms, is turning to the bond market for funding after the regulator tightened banks’ exposure to trading firms that use their own capital.

The Mumbai-based firm is raising ₹200 crore ($21 million) through bonds with a maturity of about one year and a 10.5% coupon, payable quarterly, according to a person familiar with the matter. The proceeds will be used to place margin deposits with stock exchanges and meet working-capital needs, the person said, asking not to be identified because the details are private.

The sale, among the first by an Indian speed traders, signals a funding shift for an industry that has become a major force in the country’s derivatives markets. Reserve Bank of India’s curbs on bank exposure are pushing proprietary traders away from loans and toward bonds and commercial paper.