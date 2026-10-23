Higher advertising spends, rising competition to weigh on Colgate margins

Multiple headwinds led to a 4.8 per cent fall in the stock price of oral care market leader Colgate Palmolive (India).

While the September quarter results were a mixed bag, the company’s outlook is expected to be impacted by higher competitive intensity and elevated advertising spends.

Brokerages have cut earnings estimates for FY27 and FY28 to factor in the negative triggers. Though valuations aren’t expensive (corrected 25 per cent in three months), given the lack of near-term triggers, most analysts have a cautious view on the stock, which is trading at ₹1,604.

The company posted a 12.2 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Q2 revenue, its second consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. The high growth in the past two quarters follows six quarters of sluggish growth performance. The gains, however, came on a lower base in H1FY26 which witnessed a volume decline of 3.5 per cent and helped the company achieve a 9 per cent volume growth in H1FY27.

Growth in the September quarter was broad-based across brands and distribution channels. The gains were powered by high single-digit volume growth and aided by the premium toothpaste range as well as the strong show by the mid-tier offering, Colgate MaxFresh. The company continues to focus on innovation and premiumisation as it launched Harry Potter-themed oral care and a Bluey-themed toothpaste featuring a vacuum-locked pump dispenser. While Colgate continues to grow ahead of the market in premium segments, PL Research points out that rising competition and inflation are impacting growth in Colgate Strong Teeth (mass market) and Ved Shakti (natural/ayurvedic). Analysts led by Amnish Aggarwal of the brokerage factor in 5.3 per cent volume growth over FY26-29, driven by strong double-digit growth on premium segments like Colgate Total, Max Fresh, Visible white and renewed thrust on the sensitive segment.

The brokerage cut its target price from ₹2,114 to ₹1,837. However, it has a ‘hold’ rating as the stock is attractively valued at 26.6 times FY29 earnings and the 3 per cent dividend yield limits downside. The margin performance was the major disappointment in the quarter. While gross profit margins expanded 40 basis points (bps) year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 69.9 per cent and gross profit was up 13 per cent Y-o-Y, operating profit margins were under pressure due to multiple cost heads. Advertising spends increased 40 per cent Y-o-Y as the company continued to invest in brands. Other expenses and employee expenses also saw a growth of 9 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively. The operating profit growth of 2 per recent was below estimates due to the higher-than-expected advertising spends.