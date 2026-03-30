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Higher crude oil prices, uncertainty weigh on commercial vehicle sales

Surging crude prices and geopolitical tensions weigh on commercial vehicle demand outlook, even as strong freight activity supports near-term growth in volumes

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The BSE Auto index has corrected about 15 per cent since the start of the West Asia war on February 28, 2026, till date
Deepak KorgaonkarRam Prasad Sahu
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 7:15 PM IST
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Shares of commercial vehicle (CV) makers Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland remained under pressure, falling up to 9 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intraday trade. Tata Motors slipped 9 per cent to ₹389.05, while Ashok Leyland skidded 6 per cent to ₹153.75.
 
Both stocks recovered marginally by the close, with Tata Motors ending down 7.7 per cent and Ashok Leyland shedding 5.4 per cent. In comparison, the Sensex and the BSE Auto index declined 2.2 per cent each.
 
With Monday’s fall, Tata Motors has corrected 22 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹508.95 touched on February 27, 2026. Ashok Leyland is down 28 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹215.35 hit on February 11.
 
The BSE Auto index has corrected about 15 per cent since the start of the West Asia war on February 28. From a macroeconomic perspective, the conflict has pushed Brent crude sharply higher — from $73 per barrel before the war to a peak of $120, and now hovering at $113–115, a rise of over 50 per cent. Brent’s March contract was trading 3.36 per cent higher at $114.95 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
 
A sharp spike in oil prices can have a cascading impact on inflation, gross domestic product (GDP) growth, the current account deficit, currency, and bond yields. Every $10 per barrel increase in crude raises India’s current account deficit by 35–50 basis points (bps) of GDP, adds 20–25 bps to headline Consumer Price Index inflation, dampens GDP growth by 15–20 bps, and puts depreciation pressure on the rupee, according to Axis Securities.
 
The ongoing West Asia conflict also poses near-term risks to the CV demand cycle due to potential domestic disruptions. In the event of a prolonged war, higher inflation could narrow the room for any rate cuts the Reserve Bank of India might have otherwise considered, the brokerage said.
 
Yes Securities observed some impact on enquiries, particularly from large fleet operators, as geopolitical tensions prompt a shift towards cash conservation. Even so, dealers remain confident of a quick return to normalcy, expecting disruptions to be short-lived. The government’s stance on fuel price hikes will be a key factor to watch, as any sharp increase could weigh on current sentiment.
 
Meanwhile, improving freight demand and peak utilisation levels continue to support CV demand. Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects the top three CV makers to post 19 per cent aggregate volume growth in March 2026.
 
“Retail demand remains healthy for the CV segment. We expect 19 per cent year-on-year growth in dispatches in March, driven largely by domestic wholesales, while exports may remain under pressure due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East,” the brokerage said.
 

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Topics :Crude Oil Pricescommercial vehicleWest Asia

First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 5:30 PM IST

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