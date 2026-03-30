Higher crude oil prices, uncertainty weigh on commercial vehicle sales

The BSE Auto index has corrected about 15 per cent since the start of the West Asia war on February 28. From a macroeconomic perspective, the conflict has pushed Brent crude sharply higher — from $73 per barrel before the war to a peak of $120, and now hovering at $113–115, a rise of over 50 per cent. Brent’s March contract was trading 3.36 per cent higher at $114.95 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
A sharp spike in oil prices can have a cascading impact on inflation, gross domestic product (GDP) growth, the current account deficit, currency, and bond yields. Every $10 per barrel increase in crude raises India’s current account deficit by 35–50 basis points (bps) of GDP, adds 20–25 bps to headline Consumer Price Index inflation, dampens GDP growth by 15–20 bps, and puts depreciation pressure on the rupee, according to Axis Securities.