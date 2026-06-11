Higher gas costs may keep city gas distribution margins under pressure

In industrial demand, the arbitrage favours gas over alternate fuels. CGDs may retain margins by partially rolling back hikes, after supply and prices normalise. But infra damage implies higher prices are likely, with possible LNG supply disruptions for at least 12-18 months.

In May, Indraprastha Gas (IGL) and Gujarat Energy (GEL) saw 27.2 per cent and 34.8 per cent Y-o-Y growth, respectively, in CNG registrations. Mahanagar Gas also posted a 1.4 per cent increase. Penetration was up by 580 basis points Y-o-Y for IGL and 410 basis points for GEL, while MGL saw a 350 basis points decline. Potential growth in CNG volumes over the next 12 months is projected to be 15 per cent for GEL, 8 per cent for MGL and 9 per cent for IGL.