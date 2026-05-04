Higher input costs, price hikes may play spoilsport for Hindustan Unilever

Consolidated turnover for Q4FY26 grew by 4.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹16,350 crore. Operating profit was up 6.1 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹3,840 crore. Recurring net profit grew 3.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,700 crore, aided by lower effective tax rates. Advertising and promotion cost was down 40 basis points Y-o-Y to 9.2 per cent and other expenses and employee cost were down 80 basis points and 30 basis points Y-o-Y, respectively. About ₹3,500 crore were deployed in bolt-on acquisitions in FY26, including Minimalist and Oziva, which are digital-first, premium beauty platforms. ₹2,000 crore capex is allocated for expanding capacity in liquid formats across home care, personal care and beauty.