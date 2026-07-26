Higher premium mix to lift United Spirits' growth despite policy headwinds

The company posted 6 per cent standalone revenue growth even as volumes fell 3.4 per cent. Revenue growth was driven by a 10.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in the P&A segment. While volumes in the segment declined 1.3 per cent, realisations remained healthy, rising 11.6 per cent over the year-ago quarter. The increase was driven by the launch of Smirnoff local flavour variants and broad-based growth across the portfolio. The P&A segment accounts for more than 90 per cent of sales.

JM Financial Research believes visibility on P&A sales growth remains strong, supported by a favourable policy in Karnataka, which accounts for 6-7 per cent of P&A sales, and no further deterioration in Maharashtra. Additional growth drivers include acceleration in white spirits, the scale-up of the bottled-in-origin (BIO) portfolio comprising luxury and premium international spirits following the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) rollout, and the relaunch of McDowell’s. The popular segment reported a 17.6 per cent Y-o-Y dip in value due to the continued impact of the Maharashtra Made Liquor (MML) policy and recent policy changes in Karnataka, which affected lower-end realisations. The MML policy was introduced to boost local manufacturing, increase state excise revenue and revive idle state distilleries.