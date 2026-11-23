In November, the cement industry has sustained price hikes implemented in October. More hikes to pass on high raw material costs are expected in the busy season. Demand is resilient but high input costs would compress margins. Fuel prices are high at $188-190 per tonne for imported petcoke. A correction in crude oil price to $96 per barrel (bbl), down 17 per cent from its peak, could offer some relief if it sustains. All-India average cement price, net of goods and services tax (GST), increased by ₹9 per bag, or about 3 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M), in October. Current prices are around 5 per cent higher than those in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27), on average.