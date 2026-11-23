Cement demand mainly depends on government-led capital expenditure (capex), but recovering retail construction activity and house-building demand have boosted volume. Bans on construction to curb pollution and rural drought could impact activity. Margin recovery may be very gradual. Companies with footprints across regions, better operating leverage, strong balance sheets, and cost optimisation will be the winners in the battle to grab market share.
The industry has several clear trends. There’s consolidation. There’s capex across companies, and there’s surplus capacity. UltraTech commissioned 4.6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in September, taking domestic capacity to 204.7 mtpa, and reiterated FY27 capex guidance of ₹10,000 crore, targeting 240 mtpa. Dalmia Bharat commissioned its Belgaum clinker ahead of schedule, while Pune and Kadapa projects remain on track for FY28. Shree Cement commissioned a 3 mtpa mill at Union Cement (UAE-based subsidiary), taking UAE capacity to 7 mtpa. Nuvoco Vistas commissioned a 2 mtpa Surat grinding unit, with Kutch operations to commence in phases from Q3FY27. JSW Cement commissioned 1 mtpa at Nagaur, taking grinding capacity to 25.1 mtpa.