Himadri Speciality up 51% in 2 months; hits new high; what's driving stock?

Himadri Speciality Chemical share price

Shares of Himadri Speciality Chemical hit a new high of ₹707.75, as they rallied 4 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak broader market trend. The stock surpassed its previous high of ₹697.95 touched on June 5, 2026. In the past two months, the stock price of the carbon black company rallied 51 per cent.

What’s driving Himadri Speciality Chemical stock price? On a consolidated basis, Himadri Speciality Chemical crossed a historic milestone, recording it’s highest-ever full-year EBITDA of ₹1,006 crore, and profit after tax (PAT) of ₹755 crore in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). Stable volumes combined with higher margins drove strong performance for the year, the company said. This strong annual performance was reinforced by a robust close to the year, with EBITDA, and PAT for Q4FY26 at ₹280 crore, and ₹208 crore, respectively, registering YoY growth of 21 per cent, and 34 per cent over Q4FY25. Q4FY26 revenue from operations stood at ₹1,288 crore, up 14 per cent from Q4FY25.

Having achieved a PAT of approximately ₹555 crore in FY25, Himadri Speciality Chemical is targeting a doubling of profit by FY2027-28. This growth will be driven by an improving product mix, scale efficiencies and the increasing contribution of high-value segments. The company remains confident of sustaining its RoCE above 30 per cent across the medium term, even as it undertook a significant production expansion across multiple business segments. While a portion of earnings was supported by prudent financial management—including interest income, structured investments and mark-to-market gains—the longterm focus remains firmly anchored in strengthening core operating performance, the company said in its FY26 annual report.

READ | Project GANGA launch sends Hinduja Global Solutions shares 17% higher The management said the company’s legacy businesses will continue to grow. New-age segments—including electric mobility, battery materials, advanced carbon products and circular solutions—will contribute significantly to revenue and profitability. Himadri Speciality Chemical – Outlook, FY 2026-27 Himadri operates the world’s largest single location integrated coal-chemical complex, producing Coal Tar Pitch and its derivatives, which are critical inputs for aluminium, graphite, lithium-ion batteries, speciality carbons, and advanced energy systems. Himadri aims to become one of the top three global Coal Tar Pitch suppliers (exChina), double its revenues, expand exports from 20 per cent to 50 per cent of the divisions business, and commercialise advanced molecules like carbazole, anthracene, and anthraquinone– transforming the business from a national raw material supplier into a globally embedded, technology driven speciality materials company, Himadri said in its FY26 annual report.

The company is targeting an increase in market share across geographies over the next few years as distribution density and product depth increase. The company intends to start work on setting up its passenger car radial tyre unit followed by a phased rollout of radial capacities aligned to EV and SUV demand. The company has targeted a capacity utilization of 75 per cent over the medium term, enabling strong operating leverage and margins expansion. Approximately 400 new SKUs are targeted, strengthening the cCompany’s coverage across agriculture, CIM, truck & bus and emerging PCR segments. The company said it plans to widen its export footprint, reducing its dependence on any single geography.