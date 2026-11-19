Tech view on metal stocks by Angel One, SAMCO Securities

Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities flags the formation of a classic lower highs and lower lows pattern on the daily chart. "The recent rebound reached ₹465 but failed to hold above the Supertrend, and the stock has since given up more than half of that recovery. It also slipped below all major moving averages, keeping the broader setup weak," explains Mehra. ALSO READ | Silver ETF, Suzlon, TFCI among top traded mid-, small-caps under MTF in Nov The analyst cautions that a close below ₹415 may add to the downside pressure. Hence, one can consider short positions at ₹419, with an expected move towards ₹400 and a protective stop placed at ₹436, says Mehra. APL Apollo Tubes Current Market Price: ₹2,182 Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities flags the formation of a classic lower highs and lower lows pattern on the daily chart."The recent rebound reached ₹465 but failed to hold above the Supertrend, and the stock has since given up more than half of that recovery. It also slipped below all major moving averages, keeping the broader setup weak," explains Mehra.The analyst cautions that a close below ₹415 may add to the downside pressure. Hence, one can consider short positions at ₹419, with an expected move towards ₹400 and a protective stop placed at ₹436, says Mehra.Current Market Price: ₹2,182

Hitesh Rathi, Technical Analyst-Equity & Derivatives at Angel One highlights that APL Apollo Tubes has staged a remarkable U-shaped recovery after undergoing a severe price correction earlier this year, with the stock now climbing back towards its all-time highs. Presently, the stock is consolidating around ₹2,270–2,300 zone, coinciding with the previous all-time-high region. On the downside, Rathi sees the ₹2,150-mark as an intermittent support followed by stronger cushion around ₹2,050. "A decisive breakout above the ₹2,270–2,300 zone could trigger a fresh bout of bullish momentum and potentially pave the way for further upside," says the analyst. Jindal Steel Current Market Price: ₹1,119 The recent underperformance in the Nifty Metal index appears to have cast its shadow on this metal stock as well, with prices continuing to consolidate within a well-defined range, notes Rathi. The analyst from Angel One believes that the upside for Jindal Steel remains capped around the ₹1,200 mark, while the ₹1,020–1,000 band continues to act as a sacrosanct support zone. "Adding to the near-term caution is the presence of a long bearish anchor column, whose high is placed at ₹1,171. A decisive move above ₹1,175 would invalidate this bearish anchor column and could signal a shift in control towards buyers," explains Rathi. NMDC Current Market Price: ₹68.25 Hitesh Rathi, Technical Analyst-Equity & Derivatives at Angel One highlights that APL Apollo Tubes has staged a remarkable U-shaped recovery after undergoing a severe price correction earlier this year, with the stock now climbing back towards its all-time highs.Presently, the stock is consolidating around ₹2,270–2,300 zone, coinciding with the previous all-time-high region. On the downside, Rathi sees the ₹2,150-mark as an intermittent support followed by stronger cushion around ₹2,050."A decisive breakout above the ₹2,270–2,300 zone could trigger a fresh bout of bullish momentum and potentially pave the way for further upside," says the analyst.Current Market Price: ₹1,119The recent underperformance in the Nifty Metal index appears to have cast its shadow on this metal stock as well, with prices continuing to consolidate within a well-defined range, notes Rathi.The analyst from Angel One believes that the upside for Jindal Steel remains capped around the ₹1,200 mark, while the ₹1,020–1,000 band continues to act as a sacrosanct support zone."Adding to the near-term caution is the presence of a long bearish anchor column, whose high is placed at ₹1,171. A decisive move above ₹1,175 would invalidate this bearish anchor column and could signal a shift in control towards buyers," explains Rathi.Current Market Price: ₹68.25

NMDC has pulled back from its recent swing high at ₹73, and is now seen trading closer to the ₹66–₹67 base formed after the October low of ₹65, highlights Mehra. The analyst from SAMCO Securities believes that a double-bottom pattern is still developing on the daily chart, with the stock holding above the October low. Going ahead, Mehra says that a close above ₹70 would strengthen the rebound prospects. As a strategy, he recommends to accumulate NMDC on dips in the ₹66–₹67 zone, with an expected move toward ₹74 and a protective stop at ₹64. Jindal Stainless (JSL) Current Market Price: ₹731 JSL remains one of the strongest performers within the metal space, clearly outperforming its sectoral peers and exhibiting exceptionally high relative strength, says Rathi. That said, the stock has encountered intermittent selling pressure around ₹1,350, indicating the presence of some supply at higher levels. A decisive breakout above the ₹1,350–1,360 resistance band could signal a resumption of the prevailing uptrend and potentially propel the stock towards the ₹1,500 mark, says the analyst. SAIL Current Market Price: ₹165 NMDC has pulled back from its recent swing high at ₹73, and is now seen trading closer to the ₹66–₹67 base formed after the October low of ₹65, highlights Mehra.The analyst from SAMCO Securities believes that a double-bottom pattern is still developing on the daily chart, with the stock holding above the October low.Going ahead, Mehra says that a close above ₹70 would strengthen the rebound prospects. As a strategy, he recommends to accumulate NMDC on dips in the ₹66–₹67 zone, with an expected move toward ₹74 and a protective stop at ₹64.Current Market Price: ₹731JSL remains one of the strongest performers within the metal space, clearly outperforming its sectoral peers and exhibiting exceptionally high relative strength, says Rathi.That said, the stock has encountered intermittent selling pressure around ₹1,350, indicating the presence of some supply at higher levels. A decisive breakout above the ₹1,350–1,360 resistance band could signal a resumption of the prevailing uptrend and potentially propel the stock towards the ₹1,500 mark, says the analyst.Current Market Price: ₹165

SAIL is trading below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), which stands at ₹169, after the mid-November rally stalled near ₹181, notes Mehra. The daily chart continues to show a series of lower highs, keeping the broader setup weak. The RSI has dropped to 42 from 60, while the MACD remains in negative territory, he adds. As a trading strategy, Mehra recommends consideration of short positions at ₹164, with an expected move towards ₹156 and a protective stop placed at ₹169. SAIL is trading below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), which stands at ₹169, after the mid-November rally stalled near ₹181, notes Mehra.The daily chart continues to show a series of lower highs, keeping the broader setup weak. The RSI has dropped to 42 from 60, while the MACD remains in negative territory, he adds.As a trading strategy, Mehra recommends consideration of short positions at ₹164, with an expected move towards ₹156 and a protective stop placed at ₹169.

Precious and base metals have crashed up to 38 per cent from their recent highs in the commodity markets amid concerns of economic growth slowdown as global bankers resort to interest rate hikes owing to high inflation.Within the precious metals space, Silver prices have cracked up to 38.3 per cent from August highs, while Gold prices depreciated by 20 per cent. Among other base metals, Nickel plunged 22 per cent from its high in May, while Copper, Zinc and Aluminium declined in the range of 14-17 per cent from the highs in September.Against this background, technical research analysts at Angel One and SAMCO Securities share insights on six prominent metal stocks based on the technical chart patterns.Current Market Price: ₹417