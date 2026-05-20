Hindalco shares rise 4% on strong Novelis Q4; Oswego restart lifts outlook

Hindalco share price today

Shares of Hindalco Industries Ltd rose nearly 4 per cent on the BSE on Wednesday as investors cheered better-than-expected March quarter results by Novelis, a wholly-owned US-based subsidiary of the company.

Additionally, management commentary on sooner-than-expected resumption of Oswego hot mill raised hopes of earnings recovery.

"The Oswego mill restart will likely commence well ahead of the earlier June 2026 guidance, with operations expected to resume over the next few weeks and ramp up swiftly to pre-fire levels. Given this, we expect Novelis’ earnings recovery to strengthen from Q2FY27 onward as Oswego volumes normalise, supported further by improving scrap spreads and global cost-efficiency programmes," noted analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services.

On the BSE, Hindalco share price gained 3.9 per cent intraday, hitting a high of ₹1,089.6 per share. The shares were 3.3 per cent higher at 9:55 AM as against a 0.4 per cent dip in the benchmark Sensex index. Hindalco shares hit 52-week high level of ₹1,105 on May 14, 2026, and are up 25 per cent from their March low of ₹839.3 per share. So far in calendar year 2026, shares of the aluminium company have rallied 18.26 per cent, compared to over 10-per cent decline in the BSE Sensex index. Novelis Q4FY26 results Hindalco Industries’ US-subsidiary reported a revenue of $4.8 billion, rising 4.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) on higher LME (up 21.1 per cent Y-o-Y to $3,184/tonne) and premiums (up 15 per cent Y-o-Y to

$2,488/tonne). The company's adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) came at $459 million, down 3 per cent Y-o-Y. Its Ebitda per tonne increased 10 per cent on year to $544/tonne on favourable scrap and cost efficiencies. The management said it absorbed an Ebitda loss of $53 million due to Oswego fire incident, along with $27-million tariff headwind, partially offset by $41-million Sierre insurance recoveries during the quarter. Novelis revised the total pre-insurance adverse free cash flow (FCF) impact from Oswega fire to $1.7 billion, compared to earlier estimate of $1.3-1.6 billion. The management said it expects to recover 70-75 per cent damages through insurance.

Geographically, North America business declined 51 per cent Y-o-Y on Oswego disruption, while Europe surged 44 per cent Y-o-Y on rerouted volumes. South America grew 27 per cent Y-o-Y on scrap tailwinds, while Asia declined 20 per cent Y-o-Y on unfavourable mix despite volume growth. Novelis has guides for FY27 capex at $2.1-2.4 billion. Hindalco shares outlook: Brokerages say 'Buy' JM Financial | Buy | Target: ₹1,210 That apart, Novelis witnessed a net negative tariff impact to the tune of $27 million in Q4FY26 as compared to $34 million in Q3FY26. It expects this to go down going ahead driven by the ongoing mitigation efforts. Hindalco Industries infused $950 million in Novelis in FY26 with no more infusion expected ahead. However, the company might go for some short-term borrowing, to the tune of $500 million, to manage Oswego related disruptions; it has no plans for any long-term borrowings.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Buy Novelis reiterated its Ebitda target of over $600/tonne over the next 2-3 years through cost reductions, Bay Minette ramp-up, and operational normalisation. Separately, FY26-exit saving run rate stood at $200m from global cost efficiency programme and it expects $350-400 million in total savings by FY28 end. "FY27 capex is expected to be in the range of $2.1-2.4 billion, of which $1.7 billion is for Bay Minette and $350 million for maintenance. From Q4FY27, Novelis expects capex to decline significantly and return to a free cash flow position by the end of FY27," MOFSL highlighted.