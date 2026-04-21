Hindalco to likely replace Trent in Sensex in upcoming June rejig

Hindalco Industries is likely to replace Tata Group’s Trent Ltd in the benchmark BSE Sensex as part of the index’s upcoming semi-annual rebalance, according to an analysis by Brian Freitas of Periscope Analytics.

The review period is set to conclude next week, with official changes expected to be announced in May. The rejig will take effect after market hours on June 19.

Shriram Finance and Hindalco are currently the highest-ranked non-constituents eligible for inclusion.

While Hindalco has a slightly lower average free-float market capitalisation than Shriram Finance, it is expected to be preferred to maintain sector balance within the index.

The commodities sector remains underrepresented in the Sensex relative to the broader market, whereas financial services is overweight—tilting the balance in Hindalco’s favour. The inclusion is expected to trigger passive inflows of nearly ₹3,800 crore into Hindalco. Conversely, Trent could see outflows of about ₹ 2,327 crore. In trading terms, this translates into buying demand of more than five times Hindalco’s average daily trading volume, with a similar magnitude of selling pressure expected in Trent. Trent, which was added to the Sensex in June 2025, has underperformed over the past 18 months. Its shares have declined around 18 per cent over the past year.

In contrast, Hindalco has shown strong momentum, with its stock rising more than 60 per cent during the same period. The broader Sensex has remained largely flat over the past year. “Hindalco’s stock price has surged over the last year and could break out to new highs. Trent, on the other hand, has underperformed over the past 18 months, and a potential index exclusion could add further pressure,” Freitas said. At present, apart from Trent, other Tata Group companies in the 30-share index include Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Steel and Titan Company. UltraTech Cement is currently the only Aditya Birla Group company represented in the Sensex.