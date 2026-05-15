Hindustan Aeronautics share price today

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics , a public sector aerospace and defence company, fell nearly 5 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹4,381.2 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported lower-than-expected profits for the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26).

Around 02:15 PM, the stock was trading at ₹4,428, down 3.9 per cent from its previous session's close of ₹4,608. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 23,707 levels, up by 17.80 points or 0.08 per cent.

On the year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained around 5 per cent, compared to a 9.3 per cent fall in the Nifty50. HAL's market capitalisation stood at ₹41,475. Its 52-week high was ₹253.73 and 52-week low was ₹159.

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹2.95 trillion. Its 52-week high was ₹5,165 and 52-week low was ₹3,479. Hindustan Aeronautics Q4 results highlights In the March 2026 quarter, HAL reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,196 crore, up 5.5 per cent from ₹3,977 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The company's revenue from operations grew merely 2 per cent to ₹13,942 crore in the Q4FY26 from ₹13,700 crore in the year-ago period. Its net income also increased 5 per cent to ₹15,093 crore in the reporting quarter from ₹14,351 crore. The state-run fighter jet maker's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) declined 4 per cent to ₹5,058 crore as compared to ₹5,294 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda margin contracted to 36.3 per cent from 38.6 per cent in the year-ago period.

For the full FY26, the company reported a 9 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net profit to ₹9,116 crore from ₹8,364 crore in the previous year. Revenue from operations increased 7 per cent to ₹33,089 crore from ₹30,981 crore in FY25. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off 700 pts from day's high, Nifty below 23,700; Rupee breaches 96/$ The company's order book stood at around ₹2.54 trillion as of March 31, 2026, against the opening order book position of ₹1.89 trillion after adjusting for current-year liquidation. The growth is mainly driven by the signing of major orders with the Ministry of Defence for the supply of 97 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) MkIA aircraft for ₹62,370 crore, six ALH CG for ₹2,704 crore, and eight Dornier CG for ₹2,186 crore.