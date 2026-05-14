HAL shares gain 4% as Q4 net profit rises around 6% YoY; revenue 2%

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) shares gained 4 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹4,805.3 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 1.1 per cent at 75,431.24.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹13,942.4 crore, as compared to ₹13,699.85 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 1.7 per cent.

The company’s total income in the fourth quarter stood at ₹15,092.97 crore, as compared to ₹14,351.38 crore a year ago. HAL’s total expense stood at ₹9,522.36 crore, as compared to ₹9,149.8 crore Y-o-Y.

HAL is India's defence and aerospace public sector undertaking, engaged in the design, development, manufacture, repair, and overhaul of aircraft, helicopters, engines, and related systems for the Indian Armed Forces and allied agencies. Established with a mandate to build India's indigenous aerospace and defence manufacturing capabilities, HAL today operates across multiple divisions spanning aircraft manufacturing, helicopter production, engine manufacturing, aerospace structures, composites, and industrial gas turbines. Key programmes include the licensed manufacture of the Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter at its Nasik division, the AL-31 FP engine at Koraput, the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) at Bangalore, and the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas at a dedicated division established in 2014.