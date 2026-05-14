Hindustan Petroleum falls 4% on Q4 results; brokerages see up to 74% upside

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation stock price today

Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), a state-run oil marketing company (OMC), declined over 4 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹373.9 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company announced better-than-expected March 2026 quarter results.

Around 10:30 AM, the stock was trading at ₹375.25, down 3.8 per cent from the previous session's close of ₹390.10. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was trading at 23,509 levels, up by 96.60 points or 0.41 per cent. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has declined around 22 per cent, compared to a 10.4 per cent decline in Nifty50.

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹79,676 crore. Its 52-week high was ₹508.45, and its 52-week low was ₹316.20. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q4 results highlights In the March 2026 quarter, HPCL reported a consolidated net profit of ₹6,065.26 crore, up 77 per cent from ₹3,415 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations stood at ₹1.23 trillion, up 4.4 per cent from ₹1.17 trillion in the Q4FY25. The company's average Gross Refining Margin (GRM) during the year was $8.79 per barrel against $5.74 in FY25. For Q4FY26, its gross refining margins increased to $14.27 per barrel against $8.44 per barrel in Q4FY25.

For the full FY26, the company's consolidated net profit increased 168 per cent to ₹18,046.89 crore as compared to ₹6,736 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations increased to ₹4.78 trillion in FY26 from ₹4.66 trillion in FY25. However, the state-run OMC's crude throughput declined to 6.43 million tonnes in the Q4FY26 compared to 6.74 million tonnes in Q4FY25. HPCL's board of directors has also declared a dividend of ₹19 per share for the financial year 2026, marking the highest dividend the company has paid its shareholders in the last five years. Brokerages on Hindustan Petroleum According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), HPCL reported a strong marketing performance supported by inventory gains, with blended gross marketing margin at ₹6.2 per litre compared to an estimate of ₹1.9 per litre. The company's operational efficiency improved, with Project Samriddhi 1.0 contributing ₹1,690 crore in benefits, including ₹740 crore recurring, translating to $0.54 per barrel. Net debt declined to ₹475 billion as of March 31, 2026, from ₹632 billion a year earlier.

Additionally, the company's key projects remain on track, including the residue upgradation unit and HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) CDU, both expected to operate at full capacity in Q2FY27, while the HRRL petrochemical complex is slated for FY28 commissioning. Progress at the Chhara terminal remains strong with 90-95 per cent breakwater completion, enabling 11 months of operations, the brokerage said in its note. MOFSL said it continues to prefer HPCL among the three OMCs, modelling marketing margins of ₹4.5 per litre for MS and HSD in H2FY27–FY28. The brokerage sees key catalysts in the ramp-up of the bottom-upgrade unit by Q1FY27 and the Rajasthan refinery commissioning in Q2FY27. The stock is valued at 1.1x FY27E P/B, with expected return on equity (RoE) of 16.2 per cent in FY28 and a dividend yield of 5.4 per cent. The brokerage maintains a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a sum of the parts-based target price of ₹455.

According to Antique Stock Broking, HPCL reported Q4FY26 Ebitda of ₹8,980 billion, significantly ahead of estimates by 350 per cent compared to brokerage estimates and 128 per cent against consensus. However, the GRM came in at $14.27 per barrel, 33 per cent below estimates. The Ebitda beat was largely driven by higher-than-expected inventory gains in the marketing segment. LPG losses widened to ₹13.5 billion, while under-recoveries declined to ₹128 billion after receipt of subsidy support. Antique has revised its FY27 Brent assumption to $75 per barrel from $65 per barrel, while keeping FY28 unchanged at $65 per cent, and expects Middle East disruptions to normalise by the end of June 2026, aiding recovery in OMC margins thereafter. It has cut FY27 Ebitda estimates by 59 per cent to factor in near-term crude volatility, while FY28 estimates remain broadly unchanged.