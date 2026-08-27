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Home / Markets / News / Hindustan Zinc among 3 top stock picks by Bonanza for short term

Hindustan Zinc among 3 top stock picks by Bonanza for short term

Bonanza, recommends Hindustan Zinc, Bank of Maharashtra and Anthem based on strong technical setups and bullish momentum.

Hindustan Zinc among 3 top stock picks by Bonanza for short term
Hindustan Zinc among 3 top stock picks by Bonanza for short term
Kunal Kamble Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 7:51 AM IST
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Disclaimer: This article is written by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.
 
Three stock recommendations by Kunal Kamble
 
Hindustan Zinc
 
Buy Hindustan Zinc in the ₹626–627 range, with a stop-loss at ₹590. The stock has a target of ₹680–700. Hindustan Zinc has delivered a decisive daily breakout out of a multi-month symmetrical triangle pattern, backed by a massive volume surge. Supported by strong EMA alignment and an RSI accelerating past 68, the setup confirms powerful buying interest and strong bullish momentum for further upward trajectory.  
 
Bank of Maharashtra
 
Another recommendation is Bank of Maharashtra. The stock has staged a sharp bullish rebound following a consolidation phase near its key moving averages, backed by a strong volume expansion. Supported by stacked daily EMAs and an accelerating RSI past 65, the price action signals robust buying momentum for a resumption of the prevailing uptrend. Buy Bank of Maharashtra in the ₹85.5–86 range, with a stop-loss at ₹81. The stock has a target of ₹94. 
 
Anthem
 
Anthem has staged a decisive horizontal breakout above its key consolidation zone near 904, printing new multi-month highs on strong daily volume expansion. Supported by stacked moving averages and an RSI crossing above 71 into strong bullish territory, the setup confirms solid buying interest for a fast continuation toward higher targets. Buy Anthem in the ₹920–925 range, with a stop-loss at ₹875. The stock has a target of ₹1,000. 
 
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Topics :Hindustan ZincBank of MaharashtraStock Market Todaystock market tradingNifty 50Markets Sensex NiftyMarketsMarket technicals

First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 7:51 AM IST

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