Hindustan Zinc among 3 top stock picks by Bonanza for short term

Disclaimer: This article is written by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Three stock recommendations by Kunal Kamble

Hindustan Zinc

Buy Hindustan Zinc in the ₹626–627 range, with a stop-loss at ₹590. The stock has a target of ₹680–700. Hindustan Zinc has delivered a decisive daily breakout out of a multi-month symmetrical triangle pattern, backed by a massive volume surge. Supported by strong EMA alignment and an RSI accelerating past 68, the setup confirms powerful buying interest and strong bullish momentum for further upward trajectory.

Bank of Maharashtra

Another recommendation is Bank of Maharashtra. The stock has staged a sharp bullish rebound following a consolidation phase near its key moving averages, backed by a strong volume expansion. Supported by stacked daily EMAs and an accelerating RSI past 65, the price action signals robust buying momentum for a resumption of the prevailing uptrend. Buy Bank of Maharashtra in the ₹85.5–86 range, with a stop-loss at ₹81. The stock has a target of ₹94.