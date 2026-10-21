Hind Zinc up 4% post Q2; analysts see silver prices key to earnings growth

Hindustan Zinc share price today: Shares of Vedanta Group firm Shares of Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc gained 4 per cent in morning trade on Wednesday after the company reported a 142 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, driven by higher metal prices, increased production and a stronger dollar.

The stock opened at ₹559.85 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), against its previous close of ₹538.40. As of 9:35 AM, the stock traded 2.15 per cent higher at ₹550, with 3.5 million shares changing hands.

The stock also featured among the most actively traded equities on the NSE by value. The total traded value in first 20 minutes stood at ₹187.25 crore.

Hindustan Zinc Q2FY27 results For the July-September quarter, Hindustan Zinc reported a consolidated net profit of ₹6,412 crore, up from ₹2,649 crore in the year-ago period. Its total revenue from operations increased 76.5 per cent in Q2 to ₹15,093 crore from ₹8,549 crore in the year-ago period. READ MORE Ebitda in the reporting three-month period stood at ₹9,285 crore, up 108 per cent year-on-year. As of September 30, 2026, Hindustan Zinc had healthy gross investments and cash of ₹17,439 crore. Total borrowings outstanding as on September 30, 2026, stood at ₹6,171 crore. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Hindustan Zinc reported record second-quarter mined metal production of 2,71,000 tonnes, up 5 per cent Y-o-Y. The company's refined metal production in Q2 rose 7 per cent to 2,64,000 tonnes.

Silver production up 20% Silver production rose 20 per cent Y-o-Y to 173 tonnes, contributing significantly to Hindustan Zinc's profitability. Hindustan Zinc share price target Post quarterly earnings, Jefferies has retained it 'Buy' rating on Hindustan Zinc shares, but trimmed its target price of ₹650, from ₹750. Analysts said that while zinc price is benefitting from supply disruptions, silver has been volatile since June 2026, and rising rates may pose near-term pressure. ALSO READ: NSE, BSE to hold Diwali Muhurat Trading on Nov 8; check timings Jefferies has raised FY27E EPS by 5 per cent but cut FY28-29E EPS by 4 per cent on lower silver prices. It said that Hindustan Zinc trades below long-term average EV/Ebitda and that recovery in silver price would be key for stock performance.

MOFSL reiterates 'Neutral' Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has reiterated 'Neutral' rating on Hindustan Zinc, with a target price of ₹600. MOFSL noted that Hindustan Zinc continues to focus on ramping up production, improving operational efficiencies, and maintaining tighter cost control, which should support margin sustenance. The recently announced expansion plans align with the company's long-term objective of doubling its existing capacity and enhancing long-term earnings visibility. Silver inflation key catalysts for earnings upside However, near-term earnings growth is likely to remain constrained by limited capacity headroom, making silver price inflation the key catalysts for incremental earnings upside. "We believe further silver price volatility could remain a potential risk or reward for earnings," the brokerage said.