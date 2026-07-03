Hitachi Energy, CG Power, GE Vernova, Thermax tank up to 10%; here's why

Shares of heavy electric equipment companies

Shares of heavy electric equipment companies were under pressure, falling up to 10 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade on reports that the government has allowed four Chinese power equipment manufacturers with factories in the country to participate in government tenders for critical power projects.

Hitachi Energy India and GE Vernova T&D India tanked 10 per cent each in intra-day deals. CG Power and Industrial Solutions, TD Power Systems, Siemens Energy India, Apar Industries, Transformers and Rectifiers (India), Thermax and Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) were down 4 per cent to 7 per cent.

At 12:00 PM, the BSE Power index was down 2 per cent, as compared to 0.7 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The power index corrected 8 per cent from its 52-week high of 8,573.90 on May 29, 2026. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE However, thus far in the calendar year 2026, the BSE Power index outperformed the market soaring 20 per cent, as against a 8 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. Why are power equipment manufacturers under pressure? According to a Reuters report, the Indian government has allowed four Chinese power equipment manufacturers with factories in the country to participate in government tenders for critical power projects.

TBEA Energy, Nanjing Electric India, New Northeast Electric India and Taikai Electric (India) will be allowed to participate in the tenders, the order from India's Ministry of Finance, said Reuters. READ | Metal stocks gain up to 4%; Systematix backs Jindal Steel, Jindal Stainless The exemption comes as India accelerates expansion of its transmission network to support rising electricity demand and renewable energy additions, the report suggested. Transmission & distribution (T&D) sector outlook Meanwhile, the power transmission & distribution (T&D) segment is intensely competitive, owing to the presence of several domestic and international players. Most large orders are procured through competitive bidding, which puts pressure on profitability, Crisil Ratings said in the Hitachi Energy in India’s rationale.