Valuations factor in strong growth opportunities for Hitachi Energy

At its analyst day, HEI highlighted opportunities in transmission driven by the renewable energy transition. There are also opportunities in the data centre buildout and in electrification driven by mobility and battery energy storage systems (BESS).

In addition, 10-15 high-voltage direct current (HVDC) projects with around 66 gigawatts (GW) of capacity are likely to be bid out by FY35. In recent years, HEI has commissioned nine of 18 HVDC links, one of three locomotive projects, supplied products for 60 GW of renewable energy projects, participated in 80 per cent of metro rail projects and served one of every two data centres. It aims to maintain this level of participation.