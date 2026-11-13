Hitachi Energy shares rally 12% on 86% rise in Q2 order inflows, PAT up 21%

Hitachi Energy shares surged more than 12 per cent in intraday trade on Friday after the company reported results for the September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27). The company reported a 21 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net profit, while revenue grew 63 per cent during the quarter.

The stock opened 5 per cent higher at ₹29,990 and extended its gains to hit an intraday high of ₹32,070 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of 10:30 AM, the stock was trading 11 per cent higher at ₹31,725, retaining most of its morning gains.

Hitachi Energy was also the second-most actively traded stock by value on the NSE. According to exchange data, nearly 0.5 million shares, worth ₹1,513.78 crore, of the heavy electrical equipment maker changed hands.

Hitachi Energy Q2 results According to a company statement, Hitachi Energy reported a 21 per cent rise in net profit to ₹318.5 crore for the September 2026 quarter. Its net profit was ₹264.4 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue surged 63.5 per cent to ₹2,996.5 crore from ₹1,832.6 crore a year earlier. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Ebitda for the quarter stood at ₹406 crore, up 36 per cent Y-o-Y. Ebitda margin contracted by around 28 bps to 13.5 per cent in the quarter under review from 16.3 per cent in the same quarter of the last fiscal year. Hitachi Energy Q2 order inflows

The company's orders jumped 85.9 per cent to ₹4,120.8 crore in the quarter from ₹2,217.1 crore a year ago. Exports continued to play a significant role in the total order book, with 41 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Q2FY27 and 184 per cent in H1FY27. The company received export orders from Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the US. The company's service business grew 77 per cent in Q2FY27 and 36 per cent in H1FY27. Hitachi Energy secured a record-high backlog of ₹33,335.4 crore again, as of September 2026. Hitachi Energy upgraded to 'Buy' Following the results, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has upgraded the stock to 'Buy' from 'Neutral' and revised the target price to ₹35,800 (vs. ₹36,000). It said that the stock has corrected 26 per cent from its Y-T-D high and offers a decent upside from current levels.

According to MOFSL, Hitachi Energy’s Q2 result was mixed, with a healthy beat on execution, which was offset by margin weakness. This led to an in-line PAT performance in Q2. Going forward, MOFSL expects revenue growth to remain strong as HVDC project execution ramps up. Strong base and export orders would o offset weakness in new HVDC ordering, and operating leverage and a higher share of export and services would offset lower gross margin in HVDC project. The brokerage has revises its estimates by +3 per cent, +2 per cent, 1 per cent for FY27, FY28, FY29, respectively, to factor in improved execution but lower margin expectations. It thus expects revenue, Ebitda, PAT CAGR of 33 per cent, 42 per cent, 39 per cent over FY26-29E.

Hitachi Energy share price target Meanwhile, Jefferies said that September quarter's Ebitda was 6 per cent above its estimates as 26 per cent sales beat was offset by 250 bps lower than expected margins. The Q2FY27 revenues rose nearly 64 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by the 54 per cent Y-o-Y rise in end-FY26 order book. Gross margins fell 420 bps Y-o-Y to 38.3 per cent due to product mix. The management highlighted that they have visibility till 2035 given the robust demand and a strong pipeline of opportunities led by renewable energy addition, grid modernisation and transmission expansion. The management added that high margin exports and service orders should aid margins ahead.