Holding companies of most family-owned business groups already listed

Equity investments in these holding companies provide investors an opportunity to take an indirect exposure to the majority of the respective business group’s companies. The market capitalisation and share prices of these holding companies move the value of their stake in various group companies. However, the market capitalisation of these holdings is most often significantly less than the market value of their stake in various group companies. This is called a “holding company” discount and it currently ranges from 80 per cent to no discount at all in the case of Tata Investment Corporation. The average discount for our sample is around 50 per cent currently.