Disclaimer: This article is written by Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research, Kotak Neo. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised. Stocks to buy

Honasa – BUY

CMP – ₹501

FV – ₹615

Resistance – ₹530/560

Support – ₹490/465

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Honasa reported 36 per cent y-o-y revenue growth and 95 per cent Ebitda growth, with Ebitda margin expanding by 385 bps y-o-y to 12.7 per cent. Mamaearth grew in the high teens on a soft base, with growth well balanced across online and offline channels while delivering mid-teen Ebitda margins. Younger brands grew over 40 per cent on an organic basis. Focus categories grew over 40 per cent y-o-y and now contributed over 80 per cent of sales. Overall, FY2027 is shaping up to be a strong year, with both growth and profitability well ahead of the FY2026-31 vision.

Honasa’s over 27 per cent organic LFL growth in 1H was led by 35-40 per cent growth in focus categories; its MSD share in TAM provides ample growth headroom; high-teen growth in ME; sharper focus on hero-products, improved brand communication mix, and distribution restructuring should support growth momentum; TDC scaled to ₹10 billion ARR; offline expansion and entry into new categories offers further growth and margin headroom; and young brands did well on online channels. Scaling up nutraceuticals’ opportunity should further accelerate growth trajectory. We factor in the 2QFY27 beat, raise revenue growth and margin forecast, and increase FY2027E EPS by 8 per cent. We tweak FY2028-29 estimates and increase EPS by 2 per cent. We roll over and revise FV to ₹615 (from ₹580), valuing Honasa at 28 times Dec-2028E PE.

HDFC Bank – BUY CMP – ₹816.5 FV – ₹1,050 Resistance – ₹830/845 Support – ₹790/770 We maintain ‘Buy’ on HDFC Bank with an unchanged fair value of ₹1,050, supported by a favourable banking-sector backdrop, potential margin recovery, returning foreign institutional investor flows and attractive valuations. While the ongoing leadership transition creates near-term uncertainty, improving earnings drivers provide a constructive risk-reward proposition. The operating environment for banks remains healthy, with system credit growth running in the high teens, supported by demand across retail, SME and corporate segments. Sector asset quality remains strong, while benign slippages and credit costs provide a solid foundation for earnings growth. HDFC Bank is well placed to benefit from these conditions given its strong liability franchise, extensive distribution network and established underwriting capabilities.

In Q2FY27, the bank reported 16 per cent y-o-y loan growth and 19 per cent y-o-y deposit growth, indicating continued balance-sheet momentum. Earnings and operating profit increased by approximately 5 per cent y-o-y, while fee income grew 10 per cent y-o-y, led by wholesale banking. Asset quality remained resilient, with slippages at 0.8 per cent and credit costs at 0.5 per cent of loans. RoA stood at 1.7 per cent and RoE at 13 per cent, leaving scope for improvement as margins recover. NIM declined by approximately 10 bps q-o-q to 3.2 per cent, partly reflecting the impact of FCNR deposit mobilisation. However, the rate-hike cycle should create margin tailwinds, as floating-rate loans and other earning assets reprice upward. While higher deposit costs could partly offset this benefit, disciplined liability management and faster asset repricing should support gradual NIM expansion. Combined with strong credit growth and stable asset quality, this should drive better earnings and return ratios.