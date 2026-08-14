Honasa Consumer rallies 5%, hits 52-week high on healthy Q1 results

Honasa Consumer share price movement

Honasa Consumer's share price hit a 52-week high of ₹501.55, surging 5 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day deals after the company reported healthy earnings for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27).

The stock price of Honasa Consumer , the owner of beauty and personal care brands such as Mamaearth and The Derma Co, surpassed its previous high of ₹491 touched on July 14, 2026. The stock has more-than-doubled or zoomed 102 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹248.55 touched on December 11, 2025. The stock hit a record high of ₹546.50 on September 10, 2024.

At 09:30 AM, Honasa Consumer quoted 3 per cent higher at ₹494.75, as compared to 0.44 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped over 15-fold, with a combined 6.7 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. Honasa Consumer Q1 results 31.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) led by volume growth. The company reported its highest ever profit after tax (up 118 per cent YoY) at ₹90.3 crore. Honasa Consumer delivered good performance in Q1FY27 with the highest-ever revenue growth of ₹785 crore, growing31.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) led by volume growth. The company reported its highest ever profit after tax (up 118 per cent YoY) at ₹90.3 crore. Focus categories grew by 35 per cent. Brand-wise, Mamaearth grew by high-teens (double-digit growth in Rosemary shampoo and Facewash) while younger brands grew by 40 per cent YoY. The Derma co crossed ₹1,000 crore annualized run rate (ARR) with teens earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin.

Gross margin declined by 150 bps YoY to 69.7 per cent, impacted by an increase in packaging costs. EBITDA (adjusted for ESOP) more than doubled, while the EBITDA margin expanded by 538 bps YoY to 13.1 per cent led by operating leverage and increased salience of high-margin products like facewash and serums. Following the nutraceutical category, the company launched its first product in the fragrance category- ‘FIKN’—this quarter. The management highlighted that the company targets 100- 150bps EBITDA margin expansion in FY27 from 10 per cent in FY26, ICICI Securities said in a note. ALSO READ: Jio Fin, M&M, Shriram Finance: Mirae Asset Sharekhan analyst decodes charts Honasa Consumer is India's largest digital-first beauty and personal care company, with a diverse portfolio of seven brands. Uniquely positioned to capture growth trends shaping the BPC market, the company leverages data-driven innovation and a strong omni channel distribution network.

JM Financial Institutional Securities maintains ‘Buy’ rating on Honasa Honasa started FY27 on a strong note with like-to-like (LTL) revenue growth of 32 per cent (+26 per cent ex-Reginald) in Q1FY27 coupled with higher margin delivery (adjusted LTL EBITDA margin of 12.6 per cent) versus the Street as well as management guidance. An improving mix, favourable season and leverage benefit led to faster-than-expected margin progression, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said in the result update. The management commentary remains positive. It expects to sustain double-digit growth momentum for Mamaearth led by traction in focused categories driven by hero SKUs and distribution expansion. Overall revenue growth in FY27 is expected to be higher (versus five-year high-teens compound annual growth rate (CAGR) guidance), which along with a better mix and leverage benefit should help drive margin expansion and overall earnings growth.