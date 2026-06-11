On the technical front, charts remain constructive. Honasa Consumer has shown a strong recovery after testing its all-time low near ₹200 in February 2025, with the stock nearly doubling from those levels. Technically, the stock continues to trade in a higher top–higher bottom formation, indicating a positive trend.

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According to Harish Jujarey, AVP, head – technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, the immediate hurdle is placed around ₹450. A decisive move above this level, he believes, could extend the rally towards ₹500 and, over the longer term, its all-time high near ₹547. On the downside, the ₹400–₹390 zone, aligned with the 20-day moving average, is expected to act as a key support area. “Overall, the trend remains constructive from a medium- to long-term perspective,” he said.