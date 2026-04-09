Mamaearth Share Price: Shares of digital-first beauty and personal care company Honasa Consumer, the parent of popular kidcare brand Mamaearth, were in high demand in an otherwise weak market on Thursday, April 9, after the company announced updates for its fourth quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26).

Honasa Consumer Q4FY26 updates

The rally in Honasa Consumer’s share price came after the company said it expects to deliver a strong performance in Q4FY26.

“Our business is expected to deliver growth in the late twenties during Q4FY26, driven by strong growth across focus categories,” the company said in an exchange filing.

On a reported basis, adjusting for the change in revenue recognition policy by the Flipkart Group, the company expects growth in the early twenties for the quarter.