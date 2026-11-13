Honasa, Nykaa rally up to 4% in subdued market; record 52-week highs

Honasa Consumer, FSN E-Commerce Ventures shares price movement

Share prices of Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer and fashion and beauty-focused e-commerce firm FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates under the Nykaa brand, hit their respective 52-week highs, gaining up to 4 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intraday deals.

Honasa Consumer's share price rallied 4 per cent to ₹516.25, while Nykaa jumped 2 per cent to ₹366. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.33 per cent at 11:34 AM.

Honasa Consumer surpassed its previous high of ₹509.90 recorded on August 14, 2026 and Nykaa surpassed its earlier peak of ₹364.70 touched on November 5, 2026. The stock price of Honasa Consumer hit a record high of ₹545.50 on September 10, 2024. Nykaa’s share price hit all-time high of ₹429.01 on November 26, 2021.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Meanwhile, in the past three weeks, Honasa Consumer’s and Nykaa’s market price appreciated by 20 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, the share price of Honasa Consumer zoomed 80 per cent, while Nykaa’s jumped 38 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 4 per cent. Brokerages view on Honasa Consumer, Nykaa Honasa Consumer has been a notable outlier among digital-first beauty and personal care (BPC) brands in India from the standpoint of scale, profitability, and capital efficiency. Analysts at Jefferies expect it to deliver sector-leading revenue growth over the coming years, coupled with improving profitability.

For Q2FY27, Honasa Consumer delivered its strongest growth since listing, with broad-based momentum across brands & channels driving a sharp margin beat; earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)/profit after tax (PAT) doubled year-on-year (YoY). Mamaearth grew in high teens, while TDC & younger brands are scaling rapidly; distribution expansion provides visibility on the future runway for newer brands. Focus on innovation stays strong, with further portfolio expansion planned in the near term, the brokerage firm said. On outlook, the management is confident of holding the current margin trajectory at 12.5 per cent in H2; guidance of 100-150bps annual margin expansion over the next 5 years to reach 15 per cent margins in FY30 is retained; innovation and renovation remain a focus area as the company continues to build offerings for new-age consumers; Honasa will be expanding the hair colour category with another brand, for which there will be an announcement soon, analysts said.

Jefferies assumes 20 per cent revenue and 33 per cent EBITDA compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY26-29E. The brokerage firm said it values the company at 55x December 2028e PE to arrive at a price target of ₹700. Analysts at ICICI Securities reiterated their positive stance on Honasa, driven by sustained momentum in core (Mamaearth and TDC.), accelerating traction across emerging brands and healthy operating margin expansion. Together, these levers keep the company on track to deliver on its FY31 targets. The brokerage reiterated a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹700 per share. Meanwhile, Nykaa delivered a strong Q2 earnings despite the festive shift, with EBITDA up 65 per cent YoY backed by growth as well as a multi-quarter high margin. Beauty sustained healthy momentum; Fashion too delivered strong growth & stayed at break- even. Own brands continued to witness a dream run & Nykaa now widened its reach & assortment. e-B2B moderated a bit but will pick up ahead. Valuation remains punchy but should be viewed in the context of strong momentum on growth & margins, analysts at Jefferies said with a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and target price of ₹415 per share.