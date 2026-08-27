​Hormuz disruption to keep oil prices firm; $100/bbl risk looms: Analysts

Crude oil prices are likely to remain elevated in the near term as disruptions to flows through the Strait of Hormuz have triggered a sharp drawdown in global inventories, even as the outlook beyond the current quarter remains dependent on the pace of supply restoration, according to a note by the US Energy Information Administ​ration (EIA) and analysts at Rabobank International.

The EIA expects Brent crude to average around $85 a barrel (bbl) in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3-CY26), $11 a barrel higher than its previous estimate.

It estimates that global oil inventories declined by an average 4.2 million barrels per day (b/d) between the April – June 2026 quarter (Q2-CY26) and expects a further drawdown of 3.8 million b/d on average in Q3-CY26.

ALSO READ: India turns to Venezuela amid West Asia crude oil supply disruptions The agency expects prices to ease once traffic through the Strait of Hormuz gradually recovers and ‘shut-in’ oil production starts coming back. It forecasts Brent to average $78 a barrel in the fourth quarter of 2026. "As global inventories begin to rebuild, oil prices are expected to decline gradually, with Brent forecast to average $69/bbl in 2027," the EIA note said. Since the West Asia conflict began earlier in 2026, Brent crude oil prices rose from around $70/bbl to hit a high of over $120/bbl before cooling off to the levels seen pre-war as the tensions between the US and Iran showed signs of easing. However, a stalemate as regards the Strait of Hormuz triggered a climb back to $86/bbl now.

Bullish stance Rabobank, however, has a more bullish outlook on prices over the next few quarters. It has raised its Brent forecast to $90/bbl for both the third and fourth quarters of 2026, from its earlier estimates of around $88/bbl and $86/bbl. Its forecast for 2027 has also been raised to $86 a barrel, while the 2028 estimate has been increased to $79 a barrel. Their analysts, Joe DeLaura and Florence Schmit said August has brought a new equilibrium marked by economic sanctions and low-scale conflict between the US and Iran, but see little progress towards resolving the broader geopolitical tensions. ALSO READ: Venezuelan crude turns costly for India as discounts shrink, freight surges They also believe a short-term agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for commercial shipping is unlikely at present, given the limited common ground between the US and Iran.