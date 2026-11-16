Hospital stocks in focus: Max Healthcare, Aster DM, Fortis surge up to 7%

Hospital shares price movement

Shares of hospital companies were in demand, rallying up to 7 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intraday deals amid heavy volume on reporting healthy earnings for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2FY27).

Max Healthcare Institute, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Aster DM Quality Care, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Fortis Healthcare and Apollo Hospital Enterprises rallied in the range of 3- per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.54 per cent at 82,033 at 12:25 PM.

What’s driving hospital stocks?

Share price of Max Healthcare soared 7 per cent to ₹1,007.70 on the BSE in intraday trade. It bounced back 26 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹797 touched on October 22, 2026. The average trading volume at the counter jumped 1.5 times with a combined 6.48 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

For the July to September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27), Max Healthcare’s operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin recovered to 26.8 per cent, up 200 bps quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) (steady year-on-year ((YoY)), despite initial drag from newly commissioned brownfield capacity. Operating EBITDA grew 18 per cent YoY to ₹ 820 crore. Reported profit after tax was up 10 per cent YoY at ₹448 crore, normalized for last year's one-time tax gain. Analysts at Axis Securities believe profitability will strengthen further, supported by brownfield bed operating leverage, quick EBITDA break-even at Max Smart Saket, reduced institutional bed share (down to 29.3 per cent), and the ongoing clinical turnaround and facility renovation of Kalinga Hospital over 12-15 months.

Max Healthcare Institute maintains a positive multi-year outlook, underpinned by steady 5 per cent ARPOB (Average Revenue Per Occupied Bed) growth (9 per cent excluding oncology) and sustained network occupancy exceeding 75 per cent. This trajectory is reinforced by an aggressive expansion plan to double bed capacity, scaling operational beds from 5,379 to 9,500. ALSO READ: Pharma stocks under pressure; Laurus, Sai Life, Divi's slide up to 10% The management expects a meaningful tailwind from revised Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) tariffs, targeting ₹140 crore annual uplift, with super-specialty rates effective from June 2026. Incremental revenues are further supported by 6 per cent automatic price revisions across insurance contracts in September–October 2026. Concurrently, oncology revenue normalization from Q3FY27, growing international patient revenues (up 18 per cent YoY to ₹247 crore), and entering for-profit medical education (projected >25–30 per cent ROCE) should drive margin expansion and earnings compounding, the brokerage firm said with ‘buy’ rating on the stock and target price of ₹1,110 per share.

Meanwhile, share price of KIMS surged 5 per cent to ₹763.20 after the company, through KSPL, entered into an Operations and Management (O&M) agreement with LOVR Institute of Medical Sciences Limited (LIMS) for Westfort Hi-Tech Hospital in Thrissur, Kerala. The 250-bed hospital, established in 1989, offers services across general medicine, cardiology, neurology, nephrology, renal transplantation, orthopaedics and general surgery. KSPL will receive a fixed fee of ₹50 lakh per month or 9 per cent of the hospital’s total net revenue, as specified under the agreement. This transaction falls in-line with the strategy of KIMS hospitals of asset-light expansion starting with an O&M agreement and having an exercisable call option if the hospital performs as per the management's expectations with a further runway to scale-up. The hospital will remain under KIMS exclusive supervision and control, with KIMS responsible for its operations and management. The arrangement is expected to strengthen KIMS’ brand presence in Kerala. We continue to keep a tab on the expansion strategy of KIMS, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Meanwhile, analysts at ICICI Securities upgraded Aster DM Quality Care to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ with an unchanged target price of ₹855 per share. Aster DM Quality Care reported a strong first quarter post completion of QCIIL merger. On a comparable basis, revenue/operating EBITDA grew 19 per cent/25 per cent YoY. Occupancy rose 335bps YoY to 68 per cent, while operating EBITDA margin expanded 111bps to 24 per cent. Out of the planned merger synergies of ₹50 crore per quarter, it has already realised ₹16.6 crore in the first quarter post integration; the balance will likely be achieved in the next 3–4 quarters.