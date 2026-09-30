Hospital stocks under pressure: Apollo, Yatharth, Fortis, Max drop up to 7%

Hospital stocks today

Shares of listed-hospital companies were under pressure, falling up to 7 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday deals in an otherwise steady market on concerns of a price cap on private hospital room rents. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.46 per cent at 72,865 at 10:24 AM.

Among individual stocks, Max Healthcare Institute slipped 7 per cent to ₹915 on the BSE. The stock quoted close to its 52-week low of ₹903.50 touched on April 7, 2026.

Share price of Apollo Hospital Enterprises dipped 6 per cent to ₹8,158.55, while Fortis Healthcare dipped 6 per cent to ₹772.70, trading close to its 52-week low of ₹767.3 touched on April 2, 2026. Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services and Aster DM Quality Care were down 5 per cent each. Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences and Global Health (Medanta) slipped 4 per cent each.

Why are hospital stocks under selling pressure? According to media reports, the Supreme Court raised concerns over the wide gap between price-to-retailer (PTR) and maximum retail price (MRP) of essential medicines, citing a cancer drug priced at ₹27,000 MRP versus ~₹2,700 PTR. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stuck in range; Coforge, OFSS lead MidCap gains The Court questioned why the MRP of essential medicines could not be capped at a 16 percent margin over PTR, in line with the notional retailer margin under DPCO (drugs (prices) control order) 2013, and also flagged the pricing of medicines sold through corporate hospital pharmacies. Pharma industry highlighted that the PTR-MRP differential includes distributor, stockist and retailer margins, taxes, discounts and distribution costs, and should not be equated with manufacturer profitability, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Meanwhile, last month, a Parliamentary Standing Committee recommended benchmarking private hospital room charges against prevailing three-star hotel tariffs, introducing fixed package rates for standard medical and surgical procedures, and strengthening transparency in hospital billing. Apollo Hospital remains exposed to regulatory risks inherent in the healthcare sector, with the possibility of adverse actions by central and state governments impacting its operating and financial profiles. These include price caps on medical procedures and consumables (such as implants, stents and diagnostics), revisions to reimbursement rates under government schemes (including Ayushman Bharat and state-sponsored insurance programmes), and potential regulatory oversight on hospital tariffs. Additionally, the increasing policy focus on affordability and accessibility of healthcare services could lead to greater intervention in pricing, standardisation of treatment costs, and tighter compliance requirements, ICRA said in its rationale in May 2026.

Such measures could constrain revenue growth and profitability, particularly in high-margin specialties, while also resulting in higher compliance costs and operational complexities. Consequently, any tightening of regulatory controls or adverse changes in reimbursement frameworks could exert pressure on Apollo Hospital’s margins and cash flows going forward, the rating agency said. Meanwhile, the hospital chains remains exposed to changes in regulations for the healthcare sector. For instance, performance of private hospitals was significantly impacted when price caps were imposed on cardiac stents and knee implants in the last quarter of fiscal 2017. The cap on cash transactions up to ₹2 lakh also posed temporary challenges when introduced in fiscal 2018. Regulatory actions and their impact will remain monitorable, Crisil Ratings said in Fortis Healthcare ratings rationale in January 2026.