Hotel demand rebounds; ICICI Sec keeps Buy on ITC Hotels, IHCL, Lemon Tree

Domestic brokerage firm ICICI Securities has shared a positive outlook on India's hotel industry, which witnessed a strong recovery in May 2026. The brokerage noted that a demand recovery was seen in May after geopolitical disruptions earlier this year.

The brokerage said industry revenue per available room (RevPAR) rose more than 20 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by a 10 per cent increase in average room rates (ARR) and a 700 bps jump in occupancy to 63-65 per cent in May 2026. The sharp growth came on a low base, as regional geopolitical tensions had impacted demand in May 2025.

According to commentary from listed hotel operators and channel checks, foreign inbound travel improved during May-June, while domestic demand gained further M-o-M traction. Analysts expect the momentum to continue in June, supported by improving foreign tourist arrivals and strong domestic demand. "With June seeing decent demand traction, it estimates that same-store industry RevPAR for Q1FY27 may grow between 8-12 per cent Y-o-Y and allay concerns of a weak start to FY27," ICICI Securities said. ICICI Securities expects a high single-digit ARR CAGR of 6–8 per cent during FY26–FY29, barring any extended geopolitical impact on demand, and expects the sector to demonstrate resilience. Occupancies are estimated to rise 50-100bps each in FY27E and FY28E.