Household appliances stocks: TTK, Stove Kraft rally upto 15% in weak market

At 10:19 AM, TTK Prestige was quoting 11 per cent higher at ₹536.85, as compared to 0.6 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The stock price of the household appliances company had hit a 52-week low of ₹442.05 on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹772.80 on October 10, 2025.

Why are household appliance stocks in focus?

As per media sources, panic buying of induction cooktops has surged on quick-commerce platforms such as Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto amid disruptions in commercial LPG supply across several cities.

Platforms reported sharp spikes in demand, with discounts and targeted promotions driving rapid sell-outs of certain models as households and small eateries look for alternatives to gas-based cooking.

The trend could benefit companies manufacturing induction cooktops and related appliances such as TTK Prestige, Stove Kraft, and Bajaj Electricals. Contract manufacturers such as Epack, Elin, and alike supplying appliances to brands could also see incremental orders if the shift sustains, ICICI Securities said in a note.