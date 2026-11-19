The finance ministry is examining calls to scrap the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), but any decision will come only in the Budget, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman Ravi Agrawal said on November 16. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has reportedly recommended the move, Reuters reported on November 2. The recommendation is not binding, and the Union Budget is due in February 2027.

What India charges foreign investors

India taxes FPIs on listed equities at the same rates as residents. Gains on shares held for more than 12 months are taxed at 12.5 per cent above Rs 1.25 lakh a year, and gains on shares held for up to 12 months at 20 per cent.

Foreign investors also pay securities transaction tax (STT) of 0.1 per cent on both the purchase and the sale of shares taken for delivery, whether or not they make a profit. How non-resident portfolio investors are taxed on gains from listed shares (Source: JM Financial Institutional Securities (October 30, 2026), with additions from PwC, KPMG, Chambers and exchange data. United States, United Kingdom and Germany also generally do not tax non-residents' portfolio gains.) China exempts foreign investors from corporate income tax on gains from shares of mainland Chinese companies, known as A-shares, according to PwC's analysis of two notices issued jointly by its finance ministry, tax administration and securities regulator in November 2014. Foreigners mainly reach these shares through Stock Connect, a trading link with Hong Kong, or as licensed institutional investors (QFII or RQFII) with no business presence in China. The exemption applies to gains from November 17, 2014, and earlier gains remain taxable. Such gains are otherwise taxed at 10 per cent, and the exemption is temporary in name: it rests on an administrative circular, not a law, and has been in place for more than 10 years, KPMG Luxembourg noted in March 2026.

What the government has said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on November 2 that the government would consider the representations it has received on the capital gains tax structure, and that India needs capital to sustain growth. Agrawal said on November 16 that points raised by stakeholders were being examined and that "Any decision would be taken only in the Budget". The case for relief Saurabh Mukherjea, founder and chief investment officer of Marcellus Investment Managers, says India is an outlier. "No other large market charges capital gain tax to foreigners," he told Business Standard. He says India does not follow the usual practice of leaving foreign investors to be taxed in their home country.

Mukherjea says the 12.5 per cent headline rate understates the burden. By his account, adding STT, surcharge and GST brings the effective rate to about 15 per cent, and the cash that foreign funds set aside for future tax takes the overall tax cost to 16-16.5 per cent. He says the MSCI India index, which foreign funds use as a benchmark for Indian equities, has returned as little as 7 per cent over 10 years in dollar terms after netting off taxes. He says the issue did not matter before 2018, when long-term gains were not taxed, and that foreign selling picked up after the 2024 increase. He puts the outflow at about $70 billion over two years and describes artificial intelligence (AI)-related swings as transient, with tax as a structural factor.

The case for caution Akhil Chandna, partner and global people solutions leader at Grant Thornton Bharat, does not back a blanket exemption, meaning no capital gains tax at all for foreign investors. "I am not saying abolishing capital gains tax across the board," he says in his written note. He suggests India could examine whether genuine long-term institutional FPIs should get an exemption or a concessional rate, while short-term speculative gains stay taxed, subject to holding-period and anti-abuse conditions. A full exemption for foreign investors, he adds, raises questions of tax neutrality when domestic investors continue to pay. Chandna also says India's rates on its own residents are lower than those in several developed economies, though higher than in Singapore, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).