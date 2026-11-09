How to choose a foreign broker? Check the plumbing, not just the app

Buying a United States (US) stock from India now takes just a few taps. The harder part is knowing who sits behind those taps, who regulates them, and what happens when something goes wrong.

A recent episode shows how many layers can sit between an investor and their shares. Several investors of Borderless (formerly Stockal) alleged unauthorised transactions in accounts holding US securities, with such alleged amount estimated between ₹80 crore and ₹100 crore. The company said its investigation pointed to phishing or social engineering, and that it found no evidence of a breach on its platform. The matter remains under investigation. Whatever the outcome, it raises a question every investor using an app for overseas investing should ask: who actually holds my shares, and whom should I turn to if something goes wrong?

Start by finding out who is at the end of the chain Most foreign-investing apps sit on top of a foreign broker that actually holds your account. In the Borderless case, the Indian platform and its US partner broker are reported to have differed over accountability. That is why Ronit Kar, chief executive, ViewTrade International IFSC in GIFT City, says investors should find out who the carrying broker or bank is. ViewTrade provides brokerage, custody and technology to apps and does not deal with retail customers directly. It supplies infrastructure to some platforms in GIFT City. “Always see whom you are connected to at the end,” Kar tells Business Standard. He also suggests checking how long a platform has operated, who runs it, and what real users say on forums like Reddit and X, rather than relying on promotional material. His advice is to know who the regulated broker and custodian behind a platform are and to read its disclosures.

Amit Upadhyaya, a YouTuber who has used many of these apps and made videos on them, makes a related point from experience. The question, he tells Business Standard, is whether the Indian app controls the relationship or simply refers customers to a foreign broker. In the second case, the app has little say if the broker delays onboarding or changes terms. He recalls one app he used where account opening took five days for exactly that reason. Deepesh Raghaw, a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-registered investment advisor and founder of PersonalFinancePlan.in, prefers platforms that control the whole chain end to end, such as Interactive Brokers, over several layers of apps.

Pranay Kapoor, a tech professional and YouTuber who has tried most of these apps and made a video comparing them, chose to skip the layers altogether. He holds most of his portfolio in US assets and uses Interactive Brokers, which he picked, he tells Business Standard, because “there is no middleman”. He also cites lower brokerage as a reason. Know that Sebi’s reach stops at the border The layering matters because of regulation. Sebi does not regulate foreign investments. “In case something goes wrong with any investment that is not regulated by Sebi, you have no recourse with Sebi,” Raghaw says. In a dispute, he adds, “the onus is on you to prove that you are not at fault”.

Even where the Indian entity is Sebi-registered, as in the Borderless case, the protection has limits. Sebi’s registration of an Indian intermediary does not automatically bring every action of its foreign partner under Indian regulation, Business Standard has reported. Kar points to GIFT City (IFSC) as one route, where Indian regulators can see fund trails and trade records. “Resident investors can also invest through IFSC, subject to eligibility and applicable tax rules,” he says. Understand the insurance and security Investors often assume insurance fills the gap, but the cover is narrower than it looks. US brokers are typically covered by the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), which protects up to $500,000 per customer, including up to $250,000 in cash. Kar notes that the cover is for a broker’s insolvency, not for unauthorised access to an account. “SIPC will only kick in when the broker goes bust,” he says.

His practical advice is to check whether a platform has independent security certifications. Two common ones are ISO/IEC 27001, an international standard for managing information security, and SOC 2, an independent audit of how a company protects customer data. ViewTrade says it holds both. Look at currency conversion before brokerage Cost is the next thing to check. Many investors compare brokerage fees, but Upadhyaya says the biggest cost of US investing is currency conversion, which he puts at 1-2 per cent per conversion. A low brokerage rate can therefore mislead. Ask what taxation paperwork you will get Costs are not the only thing that surprises investors. Indian residents must disclose foreign assets in Schedule FA of their tax returns. Kar says investors should ask whether a broker provides Schedule FA statements, a tax profit-and-loss report and a dividend withholding report. He cautions that brokers provide these as infrastructure, not as tax advice.

Experiences differ on how hard it is to file. Upadhyaya, who filed his own, says it is straightforward for a detail-oriented investor. Kapoor finds it generally complicated. He warns that reports generated automatically by platforms can be wrong and should be checked by a chartered accountant. Decide how much to put in, and do not lock into one broker Once you have picked a platform, Raghaw says, the most important decision is how much money to put on it. He calls position size “one of the least discussed and the most important parts of investing”. If a platform fails or a dispute drags on, a modest allocation (he suggests, for instance, 10-15 per cent of a portfolio) should not upend your finances.

Upadhyaya says no single broker is perfect, and that holding more than one account is fine. He suggests beginners put in $50 to $100 with a user-friendly Indian app, and graduate to a direct broker once holdings reach thousands of dollars, so that costs come down. If you want to switch Moving brokers is a natural next step as portfolios grow. Kar says that if a broker winds down, shares stay at the US depository, the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, and move to another carrying broker on the client’s instruction. In the US, if a broker fails, customer securities are typically returned or transferred through a statutory process.