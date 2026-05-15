How to trade BPCL, IOC, HPCL post fuel price hike? Angel One answers

Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) - Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) - dipped up to 3 per cent in Friday's intra-day trade even as the government hike petrol and diesel prices by ₹3 per litre, and CNG by ₹2 per kg in four metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.
"The sharp increase in petrol, diesel, and CNG prices reflects the direct impact of the escalating West Asia energy crisis and supply disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz
. While fuel availability remains stable, the hike is likely to intensify inflationary pressures across the economy," says Ajit Mishra - SVP, Research at Religare Broking.
However, analysts fear that today's price hike was much lesser in quantum than what was expected. Hence, they do not rule out further price hikes in case the Strait of Hormuz does not open for business. READ MORE
At 11 AM on Friday, BPCL
was down 3.5 per cent at ₹285, IOC
down 2.3 per cent at ₹137 and HPCL
declined 3.2 per cent to ₹365. Meanwhile, the Nifty was up 0.25 per cent at 23,750 levels.
Rajesh Bhosle, Technical Analyst at Angel One highlights that OMCs shares - HPCL, BPCL and IOC - were trading near their all-time highs around the end of February; however, following the escalation of the West Asia conflict, stock prices have corrected nearly 25–30 per cent from their peaks.
Although prices have witnessed some respite over the last few weeks, the space has significantly underperformed broader markets, with OMC stocks largely remaining in consolidation while benchmark indices and broader markets have delivered strong outperformance, he adds.
Until there is some softening in crude oil prices or a major positive trigger, Bhosale believes this underperformance is likely to continue.
"Technically too share prices are struggling to cross crucial moving averages on every bounce, and until clear bullish signs emerge, one should avoid complacent long positions," the analyst added.
Here's a detailed technical outlook on HPCL, BPCL and IOC by Rajesh Bhosle of Angel One.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL)
Current Market Price: ₹286
The recent bounce from the April lows witnessed selling pressure around the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which has twice acted as a strong supply zone. This key resistance is placed around the ₹310 mark, notes Rajesh Bhosale.
The anlayst believes that unless BPCL sustains above ₹310, the stock may continue to remain in a consolidation phase.
On the flip side, Bhosale expects the recent swing low around ₹270 to act as immediate support, thus keeping prices broadly within the ₹270–₹310 range. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC)
Current Market Price: ₹137
Over the past month, IOC has traded within a channel formation, with the ₹150 level acting as resistance on two occasions, thereby forming a double-top pattern coinciding with the 50-day EMA, says the analyst.
"For a bullish breakout, IOC needs to decisively cross the ₹150-mark, which could trigger positive momentum. Until then, consolidation is likely to continue, with recent lows around ₹130 expected to act as immediate support," explains Bhosale.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)
Current Market Price: ₹366
Compared to the other two counters, Bhosale highlights that HPCL underperformed even before the conflict escalated during February.
However, the rebound from April lows has been relatively stronger in this counter, he adds. HPCL currently hovers around its 50-day EMA, while the others continue to trade below it, he adds.
"A sustained move above ₹390 could open the gates for an upside move towards the 200-DMAplaced around ₹420 levels. On the downside, the bullish gap near ₹350 is likely to act as immediate support, followed by the recent lows around ₹320, which remain a sacrosanct support zone," says the analyst from Angel One. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. Analyst Disclaimer: I/We am/are a [SEBI Registered Research Analyst - INH000000164]. The views expressed are my personal views and not investment advice. I/my associates/relatives do not have any financial interest or hold positions in the stocks/derivatives/commodities being discussed. There are no conflicts of interest. However, some of our clients may have positions in them. Investment in securities market are subject to market risks. Past performance is not indicative of future results.