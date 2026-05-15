How to trade BPCL, IOC, HPCL post fuel price hike? Angel One answers

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC)

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)

The recent bounce from the April lows witnessed selling pressure around the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which has twice acted as a strong supply zone. This key resistance is placed around the ₹310 mark, notes Rajesh Bhosale.The anlayst believes that unless BPCL sustains above ₹310, the stock may continue to remain in a consolidation phase.On the flip side, Bhosale expects the recent swing low around ₹270 to act as immediate support, thus keeping prices broadly within the ₹270–₹310 range.Current Market Price: ₹137Over the past month, IOC has traded within a channel formation, with the ₹150 level acting as resistance on two occasions, thereby forming a double-top pattern coinciding with the 50-day EMA, says the analyst."For a bullish breakout, IOC needs to decisively cross the ₹150-mark, which could trigger positive momentum. Until then, consolidation is likely to continue, with recent lows around ₹130 expected to act as immediate support," explains Bhosale.Current Market Price: ₹366