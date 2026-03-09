How to trade RIL, ONGC, OMCs stocks as crude oil prices soar 78% in 9 days?

Reliance Industries (RIL)

Reliance Industries is currently showing relative strength compared to many frontline stocks, as it continues to hold above a key multi-week support zone around ₹1,340, says Kunal Kamble, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza. In case of a dip, the analyst sees the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) placed near ₹1,280 as the major support. "From a trading perspective, ₹1,340 should be treated as the immediate stop-loss level, while ₹1,280 acts as a stronger positional support. Fresh entries at current levels are not ideal; investors should wait for dips toward support zones to accumulate or average," suggests Kamble. Oil India Current Market Price: ₹468

Oil India is holding above key moving averages, indicating a stable medium-term trend, reckons the analyst from Bonanza. "The rising trendline from ₹326 remains intact and supports the bullish structure. Immediate resistance lies near ₹500–₹533, while support is placed around ₹460–₹438," notes Kamble. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Current Market Price: ₹270 ONGC is showing strong bullish momentum on the daily chart after a decisive breakout above ₹270 resistance zone with rising volumes. The price is trading above key moving averages, indicating a continuation of the uptrend, highlights Kamble. The analyst sees immediate support for the stock near ₹270–₹265, followed by a stronger support around ₹250–₹245 where previous consolidation occurred. On the upside, Kamble expects resistance near ₹285 and ₹300 levels. Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) Current Market Price: ₹332

BPCL is trading around ₹328 after a sharp decline, breaking below the key support zone near ₹345. The stock was previously moving within an ascending channel, but today's selling pressure pushed the price toward the lower trendline support around ₹320–₹325, cautions the analyst. Increased trading volume during the decline indicates strong bearish momentum, warns Kamble. Technically, the price fell below the 20-day and 50-day moving averages, signalling short-term weakness, while the 100-day EMA near ₹360 acts as a major resistance, says the analyst from Bonanza. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) Current Market Price: ₹379 HPCL is approaching a strong horizontal support zone near ₹380–₹385, which has historically acted as a key demand area, notes Kamble. Although the price is currently below the 20-day and 50-day moving averages, the support zone may attract fresh buying interest. The analyst reckons that traders may consider accumulating HPCL near ₹380–₹385 with a stop loss below ₹370. If the support holds, the stock could see a pullback toward ₹420 and ₹440 resistance levels. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.