How to trade RIL stock post Q4 results; Analyst flags key levels to track

RIL stock on charts

From a technical standpoint, the analyst believes that the stock has strong support around ₹1,300 levels, below which it may face further selling pressure. "RIL stock has established a critical support zone around ₹1,300; a breakdown below this level could weaken the overall chart structure, potentially opening downside targets in the ₹1,250 - ₹1,230 range," explains Krishan. Conversely, Krishan flags neckline resistance near ₹1,360 as a key pivot. He says that a sustained move above this level may revive buying interest, with a possible upside toward the bearish gap zone of ₹1,400 - ₹1,410 levels in the near term. "Hence, for now the price action is expected to remain range-bound (₹1,300 - ₹1,360) and a decisive breakthrough is likely to determine the near-term trend," says the analyst. RIL Q4 snapshot Reliance's consolidated net profit dipped 12.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹16,971 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹19,407 crore in Q4FY25. Consolidated net sales, however, rose 12.5 per cent YoY to a record high of ₹2.94 trillion. According to analysts, RIL missed brokerages March quarter earnings expectations on account of multiple headwinds faced by its energy business. Production volumes and realisations at RIL's oil-to-chemicals (O2C) as well as exploration segments hit multi-quarter lows. Analysts fear that the stock could face pressure in the near-term, given the Q4 disappointment and tepid O2C realisations. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. From a technical standpoint, the analyst believes that the stock has strong support around ₹1,300 levels, below which it may face further selling pressure."RIL stock has established a critical support zone around ₹1,300; a breakdown below this level could weaken the overall chart structure, potentially opening downside targets in the ₹1,250 - ₹1,230 range," explains Krishan.Conversely, Krishan flags neckline resistance near ₹1,360 as a key pivot. He says that a sustained move above this level may revive buying interest, with a possible upside toward the bearish gap zone of ₹1,400 - ₹1,410 levels in the near term."Hence, for now the price action is expected to remain range-bound (₹1,300 - ₹1,360) and a decisive breakthrough is likely to determine the near-term trend," says the analyst.Reliance's consolidated net profit dipped 12.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹16,971 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹19,407 crore in Q4FY25. Consolidated net sales, however, rose 12.5 per cent YoY to a record high of ₹2.94 trillion.According to analysts, RIL missed brokerages March quarter earnings expectations on account of multiple headwinds faced by its energy business. Production volumes and realisations at RIL's oil-to-chemicals (O2C) as well as exploration segments hit multi-quarter lows.Analysts fear that the stock could face pressure in the near-term, given the Q4 disappointment and tepid O2C realisations. Here's what brokerages say

Reliance Industries (RIL) stock has swung between zones as investors reacted to the recently announced Q4 earnings. In intra-day deals thus far on Monday, the stock touched a low of ₹1,311, and a high of ₹1,345. At 10 AM, the stock was seen holding a gain of nearly 1 per cent at ₹1,340 levels.At current levels the stock is trading nearly 17 per cent away from its record high of ₹1,612 hit in January 2026. RIL's 52-week low stands at ₹1,108, registered in April last year.On the technical charts, the stock seems to be struggling around its short-term moving average, highlights analysts.Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst - Technical and Derivatives Research at Angel One notes that Reliance stock is currently undergoing a corrective phase, facing difficulty in surpassing its short-term exponential moving averages (20- and 50-day) on the daily chart.