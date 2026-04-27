How to trade RIL stock post Q4 results; Analyst flags key levels to track

Reliance Industries (RIL) stock has swung between zones as investors reacted to the recently announced Q4 earnings. In intra-day deals thus far on Monday, the stock touched a low of ₹1,311, and a high of ₹1,345. At 10 AM, the stock was seen holding a gain of nearly 1 per cent at ₹1,340 levels. At current levels the stock is trading nearly 17 per cent away from its record high of ₹1,612 hit in January 2026. RIL's 52-week low stands at ₹1,108, registered in April last year.
RIL stock on charts
On the technical charts, the stock seems to be struggling around its short-term moving average, highlights analysts. Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst - Technical and Derivatives Research at Angel One notes that Reliance stock is currently undergoing a corrective phase, facing difficulty in surpassing its short-term exponential moving averages (20- and 50-day) on the daily chart.
From a technical standpoint, the analyst believes that the stock has strong support around ₹1,300 levels, below which it may face further selling pressure. "RIL stock has established a critical support zone around ₹1,300; a breakdown below this level could weaken the overall chart structure, potentially opening downside targets in the ₹1,250 - ₹1,230 range," explains Krishan. Conversely, Krishan flags neckline resistance near ₹1,360 as a key pivot. He says that a sustained move above this level may revive buying interest, with a possible upside toward the bearish gap zone of ₹1,400 - ₹1,410 levels in the near term. "Hence, for now the price action is expected to remain range-bound (₹1,300 - ₹1,360) and a decisive breakthrough is likely to determine the near-term trend," says the analyst.
RIL Q4 snapshot
Reliance's consolidated net profit dipped 12.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹16,971 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹19,407 crore in Q4FY25. Consolidated net sales, however, rose 12.5 per cent YoY to a record high of ₹2.94 trillion. According to analysts, RIL missed brokerages March quarter earnings expectations on account of multiple headwinds faced by its energy business. Production volumes and realisations at RIL's oil-to-chemicals (O2C) as well as exploration segments hit multi-quarter lows. Analysts fear that the stock could face pressure in the near-term, given the Q4 disappointment and tepid O2C realisations. Here's what brokerages sayDisclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.