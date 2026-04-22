How to trade Vedanta stock ahead of demerger record date? Analyst decodes

In the last one month, the stock had surged nearly 30 per cent from its low of ₹615 touched on March 23, 2026 to this week's high. Going ahead, Athawale sees ₹740 and ₹730 as crucial support zones for the stock, and ₹800 as the immediate resistance zone. In case of a successful breakout above ₹800-mark, the analyst expects the stock to jump to ₹820 - ₹825 levels. Conversely, if the stock price falls below ₹730, the uptrend could become vulnerable, cautions Athawale. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Vedanta fixes May 1 as record date for demerger; brokerages upbeat Earlier this week, Vedanta fixed May 1 as both the effective date of its demerger and the record date to determine eligible shareholders. Under the demerger scheme, shareholders of Vedanta will receive shares in the demerged entities in proportion to their existing holdings. For every one Vedanta share held, investors will receive one share each of Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil and Gas, and Vedanta Iron and Steel. Vedanta demerger will result in 5 separate companies, with consequent listings on the BSE and the NSE. Brokerages believe that the Vedanta demerger helps in value unlocking especially for its growth Aluminium and Power business. ICICI Securities is positive on Vedanta's aluminium business and it expects it to be the key driver of revenue and margins for the group. Similarly, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities have a 'Buy' rating on Vedanta with a target price of ₹915 per share. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. In the last one month, the stock had surged nearly 30 per cent from its low of ₹615 touched on March 23, 2026 to this week's high.Going ahead, Athawale sees ₹740 and ₹730 as crucial support zones for the stock, and ₹800 as the immediate resistance zone.In case of a successful breakout above ₹800-mark, the analyst expects the stock to jump to ₹820 - ₹825 levels. Conversely, if the stock price falls below ₹730, the uptrend could become vulnerable, cautions Athawale.Earlier this week, Vedanta fixed May 1 as both the effective date of its demerger and the record date to determine eligible shareholders.Under the demerger scheme, shareholders of Vedanta will receive shares in the demerged entities in proportion to their existing holdings. For every one Vedanta share held, investors will receive one share each of Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil and Gas, and Vedanta Iron and Steel.Vedanta demerger will result in 5 separate companies, with consequent listings on the BSE and the NSE.Brokerages believe that the Vedanta demerger helps in value unlocking especially for its growth Aluminium and Power business. ICICI Securities is positive on Vedanta's aluminium business and it expects it to be the key driver of revenue and margins for the group.Similarly, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities have a 'Buy' rating on Vedanta with a target price of ₹915 per share. READ MORE

Share price of Vedanta has dipped by nearly 5 per cent from its life-time high of ₹795 hit on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. On Wednesday, the stock traded with a loss of 1 per cent around ₹759 levels.Amol Athawale, Vice President - Technical Research at Kotak Securities believes the stock is witnessing some profit booking at higher levels following a promising uptrend rally. The analyst, however, adds that the stock's short-term texture remains positive."Currently, the stock is comfortably trading above short-term averages and is also maintaining a higher high and higher low formation on daily charts, which supports further uptrend from the current levels," explains Athawale.