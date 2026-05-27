Oil & Gas stocks gain up to 7% on fuel price hikes; what changed on charts?

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)

The weekly chart indicates that After the recent corrective phase, the stock has started forming a recovery structure with bullish candles emerging from important support levels, indicating buying interest on declines, he adds. ALSO READ | Mirae Asset Sharekhan predicts up to 89% upside in these 3 midcap stocks "Technically, HPCL is now trading above its short-term moving average, while RSI on the weekly timeframe is gradually moving towards the midpoint, reflecting improving momentum and easing selling pressure. The broader price structure continues to show higher highs and higher lows on the long-term chart, suggesting the primary uptrend remains intact," explains Tailor. The technical analyst reckons that HPCL needs to sustain above the ₹320–₹330 zone in order to keep the bullish bias intact. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) The weekly chart indicates that HPCL has witnessed a strong rebound after taking support near the crucial ₹320–₹330 zone, which also coincides with its long-term breakout area and rising 200-Week Exponential Moving Average (WEMA) support, says Hitesh Tailor of Choice Broking.After the recent corrective phase, the stock has started forming a recovery structure with bullish candles emerging from important support levels, indicating buying interest on declines, he adds."Technically, HPCL is now trading above its short-term moving average, while RSI on the weekly timeframe is gradually moving towards the midpoint, reflecting improving momentum and easing selling pressure. The broader price structure continues to show higher highs and higher lows on the long-term chart, suggesting the primary uptrend remains intact," explains Tailor.The technical analyst reckons that HPCL needs to sustain above the ₹320–₹330 zone in order to keep the bullish bias intact.

"Technically, the stock continues to maintain a positive long-term setup with the broader higher highs and higher lows structure still intact. RSI on the weekly timeframe is currently placed near 44.69 and remains below the midpoint, suggesting momentum is in the recovery phase but has not yet fully turned strongly bullish," he explains. As long as BPCL sustains above ₹265, Tailor believes that the broader outlook may remain bullish, with the possibility of a gradual move towards the ₹340–350 zone in the coming weeks. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE GAIL (India) Limited BPCL has shown a strong rebound after taking support in the ₹265–280 zone, which coincides with its previous breakout area and the rising 200-WEMA, indicating that long-term trend support remains intact, notes Tailor."Technically, the stock continues to maintain a positive long-term setup with the broader higher highs and higher lows structure still intact. RSI on the weekly timeframe is currently placed near 44.69 and remains below the midpoint, suggesting momentum is in the recovery phase but has not yet fully turned strongly bullish," he explains.As long as BPCL sustains above ₹265, Tailor believes that the broader outlook may remain bullish, with the possibility of a gradual move towards the ₹340–350 zone in the coming weeks.

On the weekly timeframe, However, the stock is currently facing resistance near its 100-WEMA, which is also aligned with a falling trendline resistance on the weekly chart, cautions Tailor. "This indicates that while the broader setup is improving, a decisive breakout above the trendline barrier would be crucial for confirmation of sustained upside momentum," he explains. Tailor believes that as long as Gail India sustains above the 200-WEMA and manages to break above the falling trendline resistance, it may witness further upside momentum towards the ₹185–200 zone in the coming weeks. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. On the weekly timeframe, GAIL is showing signs of gradual improvement in price structure and is seen taking strong support near its 200-WEMA, highlighting the importance of the long-term support zone and indicating continued accumulation on declines, says the analyst from Choice Broking.However, the stock is currently facing resistance near its 100-WEMA, which is also aligned with a falling trendline resistance on the weekly chart, cautions Tailor."This indicates that while the broader setup is improving, a decisive breakout above the trendline barrier would be crucial for confirmation of sustained upside momentum," he explains.Tailor believes that as long as Gail India sustains above the 200-WEMA and manages to break above the falling trendline resistance, it may witness further upside momentum towards the ₹185–200 zone in the coming weeks.

Shares of oil & gas related companies, barring Adani Total Gas which has outperformed with a 25 per cent surge, have gained in the range of 3-7 per cent in recent days following a series of petrol, diesel and compressed natural gas (CNG) price hikes.Since May 15, these companies have increased prices of petrol and diesel by up to ₹7.50 per litre and CNG by up to ₹5 per kg.Amid the recent gains, Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) stocks have bounced back above the short-term moving averages, while Gail India has crossed over its long-term 200-day moving average (200-DMA), shows the respective daily charts.On Wednesday, HPCL and BPCL were trading with losses of nearly 1 per cent each at ₹394 and ₹303; while Gail India advanced nearly 1 per cent to ₹169.Given this background, here's a detailed technical check on these 3 stock charts by Hitesh Tailor, technical research analyst at Choice Broking.