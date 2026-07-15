HPCL, BPCL, IOC: $10/bbl oil rise may cut Ebitda by ₹77000 cr, says Nomura

OMC stocks: Oil prices have reversed their course, threatening to once again dent Oil prices have reversed their course, threatening to once again dent oil marketing companies ' (OMCs) margins. According to estimates by Nomura, OMCs - namely Indian Oil Corporation ( IOC ), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) - may demonstrate immediate margin impact owing to higher crude oil costs amid stable retail prices.

Oil prices have spiked 10 per cent within the last two days, reversing the slide from ~$100 per barrel (bbl) to $70 per barrel post-ceasefire announcement. In early Wednesday's trade, Brent crude oil prices were up nearly 2 per cent at $86/bbl as West Asia tensions rekindled.

While Iran has announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz (SoH) and the US reinstated a naval blockade, commercial shipping traffic has reached the pre-ceasefire situation. According to Nomura analyst Bineet Banka, the situation may get worse than before if Houthi militias spring into action on the western side at the Bab al-Mandab strait, through which 10-12 per cent of global oil flows currently. This Strait accounts for 50 per cent of Russian crude oil imports into India and 85-90 per cent of Saudi oil exports. "Overall, we think India appears highly vulnerable with dual choke points getting blocked together," Banka said, adding that elevated crude oil prices are negative for OMCs’ marketing margins and city gas distributors' (CGDs) input costs, while positive for upstream realisations in the near term.

Impact of high oil prices on OMCs and CGDs All three OMC stocks have been under pressure so far this year, shedding up to 21 per cent on a year-to-date basis. IOC share price has declined 16.7 per cent so far this year, while BPCL and HPCL shares have lost 19 per cent and 21.08 per cent, respectively. So far in July, all three stocks are trading on a flattish note. Amid rising crude oil prices, margin worries have resurfaced for OMCs. "We estimate that OMCs may be making integrated margins of ~$11-13/bbl including the benefit of SAED on volumes they procure from independent refiners," it said.

Oil marketing companies' margin expectation Additionally, it sees an impact of ₹77,000 crore on the combined Ebitda of OMCs for every $10/bbl rise in crude oil prices. In addition to OMCs, CGD companies may be negatively impacted due to the higher cost of imported LNG. These companies will face double whammy from higher pricing and shipping costs as 30-40 per centof their gas mix comes from imported LNG. RIL to gain from oil supply disruption Reliance , on the other hand, could emerge as a beneficiary of structurally higher refining margins in the near to medium term, opined Nomura in a note dated July 14.