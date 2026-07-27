HPCL, BPCL, IOC shares rise 3% as crude oil prices drop sharply to $90

Shares of oil marketing companies jumped up to 3.4 per cent in trade on Monday after a substantial decline in crude oil prices, followed by a pause in strikes against Iran by the US. Iran also offered to halt attacks if the US refrained from further strikes after pausing its bombing campaign.

Brent prices came down as West Asia tensions eased over the weekend, leading to expectations of de-escalation. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dropped 6.71 per cent to USD 90.29 per barrel.

Among individuals, HPCL was the top gainer as its shares traded 3.4 per cent higher at ₹394 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Indian Oil shares advanced 2.17 per cent intraday at ₹141, while BPCL shares gained 2.5 per cent to finish at ₹318.

A halt in strikes could result in reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which would provide significant relief for India by easing concerns over oil supplies, lowering freight costs and reducing pressure on inflation. The narrow waterway between Iran and Oman handles roughly a fifth of global oil consumption and serves as the primary export route for major Gulf producers, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar - all key energy suppliers to India. India is one of the world's largest crude importers. The Southeast Asia country imports more than 85% of its crude oil requirement.

BPCL, HPCL: Analyst stays bullish In an earlier note, brokerage firm Nomura maintained its 'Buy' rating on BPCL and raised its target price to ₹395 from ₹365. The brokerage expects BPCL's FY27 Ebitda to decline 96 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,700 crore, factoring in retailing losses of ₹4.1 per litre on petrol, ₹9.4 per litre on diesel, and LPG under-recoveries of ₹200 per cylinder due to West Asia crisis. However, Nomura has marginally raised its FY28 EBITDA estimate, supported by a stronger outlook for gross refining margins (GRMs), despite higher expected marketing losses. On HPCL, Nomura has maintained its 'Neutral' rating but lowered its target price to ₹420 from ₹440 after cutting its FY28 EBITDA estimate by around 4 per cent. Among the oil marketing companies (OMCs), Nomura prefers Indian Oil (IOCL) and Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) over HPCL.